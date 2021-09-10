UNI familiar with Big Sky opponents, not so much with Sacramento State

CEDAR FALLS – The first time Northern Iowa football coach Mark Farley had ever seen Sacramento State play football was Sunday.

Sunday was the day Farley and his coaching staff sat down and watched game film on the Hornets, Saturday’s 8 p.m. (Central Time) opponent in California.

It will be the first ever meeting between No. 15 UNI and Sacramento State. In fact, the Hornets are the last member of the Big Sky Conference that Panthers have played all-time.

UNI is 38-20-1 all-time against teams from the Big Sky.

“A very good football program,” Farley said.

Sacramento State is a program on the rise.

+3 Panther QB McElvain overcomes adversity McElvain turned in a gritty performance in Saturday’s season opener at heavily favored Iowa State.

In 2019 under first-year head coach Troy Taylor, the Hornets captured the Big Sky regular-season title earning an automatic berth into the FCS playoffs. That conference crown came on the wings of rough four-year patch where Sac State had won only two games in three of the four prior seasons.

Taylor earned the Eddie Robinson FCS National Coach of the Year award for his efforts following a season that saw the Hornets set records for most points, touchdowns and passing yards in school history.