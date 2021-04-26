UNI extends Mark Farley's contract through 2026

CEDAR FALLS – Mark Farley will continue to serve as the University of Northern Iowa’s head football coach.
UNI director of athletics David Harris announced Monday that Farley has been extended through the 2026 season.
Construction on the artificial turf outdoor project is set to begin this spring.
“This is a big day for athletic department and our football program and an opportunity to secure Coach Farley through the 2026 football season,” Harris said. “Coach Farley has had a number of amazing accomplishments throughout his tenure as our football coach and has shown over a period of time that he understands how to work with and develop student-athletes.
“He certainly understands how to run a football program and do so with integrity, and how to make sure to always put ourselves in position to compete in every game we play in, to be a team that is consistently in the playoffs.
“So from our standpoint to be able to lock up someone who has his experience and leadership skills...for us it was important to get this done,” finished Harris.
As part of the extension, Farley agreed to restructure his contract to help the athletics department put itself in a more sustainable position to deal with the fiscal impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are certainly happy from a financial standpoint we were able to make arrangements with Coach Farley to be able to put us in a more financially sustainable position in regards to his contract,” Harris said. “That was something important to him, as well. I don’t know anyone who cares more about Panther athletics and Panther football than Mark Farley. He always wants to do what is in the best interest of the program even if it means sacrificing something on his end.”
The winningest coach in UNI and Missouri Valley Conference history, Farley is also the current FCS leader in playoff wins. He has coached the Panthers to seven Missouri Valley Football Conference titles and 12 FCS playoff appearances, including the 2005 FCS championship game.
In 2007, Farley was named the Eddie Robinson Award Winner and this spring he became the only coach in MVFC history to win 100 Valley games.
Farley is 162-87 all-time at UNI following a 3-4 spring season.
Six UNI players have been drafted into the NFL during Farley’s tenure with two more expected to join those ranks – Spencer Brown and Elerson Smith — during the upcoming draft set to begin Thursday and run through Saturday.
“I feel very appreciative and thankful to be here at the University of Northern Iowa,” Farley said. “To have the trust and commitment from David (Harris) and President (Mark) Nook to continue to lead this football program.
The $2 million dollar Van G Miller Family Charitable Foundation meeting room will be built in the Northeast Corner of the UNI-Dome and is being funded entirely by private donations.
“Before you move ahead you have to thank the people who got you this far. There are many people within this university, many people within this department that are a big part of the success that we have had and created the opportunity in front of us.”
This is the third major announcement in the last six months for the football program.
Earlier in the school calendar year, a pair of $2 million dollar projects were unveiled — the Doug and Ann Goschke Outdoor Practice Facility and the Van G. Miller Family Charitable Foundation Meeting Room.
The meeting room project was announced in October, and the outdoor practice facility in December.
Construction on the meeting room will begin this week and the outdoor practice facility will start in mid-summer. Both projects are anticipated to be completed in the fall of 2021.
The projects are the first since the North End Zone renovation in 2007 which included upgrades to the weight room, locker rooms and rehabilitation facilities inside the Human Performance Center.
“Patience isn’t my virtue,” Farley laughed. “I tell you what. There have been things going on for the last seven years. There have been people we don’t see or hear about that have done a lot of work that have created the dust that is going on in the Dome today. Things don’t happen overnight. ... I’ve always said this is a very unique institution, a very unique athletic department.
“We are strong for a reason because we have to have patience and because we have to have persistence. Through that persistence of a lot of people there is dust flying today. We have $4 million dollars worth of projects going on that seem to have happened overnight, but trust me there has been a lot of time and effort that have gone into these projects and will make a difference.”
UNI is also in midst of fundraising for significant upgrades to the UNI-Dome.
“We have made exciting headway improving our football facilities and in our planning to bring the UNI-Dome into the 21st century,” Harris said. “We are working hard and coach has made significant contributions to our fundraising efforts. It is just another example of his leadership on and off the field.”
Farley was an All-American at linebacker for the Panthers in 1985. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at UNI before becoming the linebacker coach in 1989. In 1997, he joined Terry Allen’s staff at Kansas for four seasons before returning to take the head coaching job at UNI in 2001.