UNI explodes in second half behind Theo Day to beat Sac State

Day finished 6 of 11 for 120 yards and he rushed three times for 14.

UNI ran for 221 yards on 41 carries as Dom Williams had 97 yards on 16 carries. McShane ran 10 times for 65 yards and his two scores.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Weston had three catches for 92 yards.

“The offense re-energized the whole team,” Farley said.

"It was amazing third quarter," Williams added. "It was a great feeling in the third quarter to score on all four of our possessions. Theo was very calm, just a natural leader and he took control of the whole offense. It was good seeing him be patient for it to be his time."

The defense forced six turnovers – three interceptions (Benny Sapp, Sander and Omar Brown) and three fumbles. Spencer Cuvelier recovered two of those fumbles while recording 15 tackles. Sander had 11.

Jared Brinkman had a strip sack with Tim Butcher recovering that fumble. Caden Houghtelling had 2 ½ tackles for loss from his defensive end position.

UNI had not forced six turnovers in a game since it forced six in 2012 against Division II Central State.