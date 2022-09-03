UNI can't slow Air Force run game

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Explosive plays and speed made all the difference in Northern Iowa’s season opening 48-17 loss at the hands of Air Force, Saturday.

UNI head coach Mark Farley said his team struggled with the speed of their opponents as the Falcons recorded four touchdowns of 70-plus yards.

“They were faster than us,” Farley said. “You cannot screw up when you play [the triple option]…They are heck of a football team. Plain and simple…They came out, they executed.”

Air Force opened up the scoring early when quarterback Haaziq Daniels found wide receiver Dane Kinamon open behind the Panthers secondary. Kinamon made the grab at the UNI 38 and strolled into the end zone.

UNI responded right back on its second drive of the game. Dom Williams opened the drive with a 13-yard rush. Then, Theo Day completed passes of 18, 15 and 12 yards to Quan Hampton, Logan Wolf and Deion McShane, respectively, to drive the Panthers down to the Air Force 13. Matthew Cook finished off the drive with a 28-yard field goal to make the score 7-3.

Despite the Panthers answer, Air Force’s offense proved explosive as Kinamon took a pitch 71 yards for a score on the second play of the Falcons’ next drive to push their advantage to 14-3.

With 13:57 remaining in the second quarter, UNI defensive back Korby Sanders appeared to force a fumble and recover it on a Brad Roberts run. The turnover would have given the Panthers the ball deep in Falcons’ territory at the Air Force. However, an official review ruled Michel down by contact.

On the next play, Daniels flipped the field with a 40-yard, run down to the UNI 31. Air Force took a 17-3 lead as kicker Matthew Dapore converted on a 30-yard field goal five plays later.

On the ensuing UNI drive, Day looked to connect with Wolf over the middle, but left the pass high and behind the junior wide receiver. The ball bounced off Wolf’s hands and into the arms of Air Force safety Camby Goff.

Air Force took over on the UNI 43 and drove down to the 16 yard line before Dapore connected on a 33-yard field goal to put Air Force on top, 20-3.

The Panthers next drive looked promising as a Day connected with Alex Allen on a play action pass down to the Air Force 19. But, on the next play, Day fumbled inside the Air Force five-yard line with 3:31 remaining in the half.

The Falcons took over on their own four and, over the next 3:10, drove 96 yards in 13 plays. Daniels capped off the drive with a 12-yard touchdown run with 20 seconds remaining in the half.

At halftime, the Panthers trailed Air Force 27-3 despite 201 yards of offense, including 141 passing yards from Day.

According to Farley, he emphasized cleaning up mistakes during the half.

“They took it to us, but we need to figure this out,” Farley said. “We made something bad, worse by missed tackles on two drives and an interception and a fumble…Let’s not make a bad thing worse by the mistakes that we made.”

The Falcons offense, which recorded 291 rushing yards in the first half, did not wait long to extend its lead in the second half. Roberts took a handoff 71 yards for a touchdown on the second play of the half to give Air Force a 34-3 advantage.

After UNI’s first drive of the half stalled at midfield, Air Force took over inside their own five with 11:10 remaining in the third quarter. Over the next 11:08, the Falcons systematically drove down the field and extended its lead 41-3 with two seconds remaining in the quarter. Backup quarterback Jensen Jones capped off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown on a QB sneak.

In the fourth quarter, Air Force notched yet another long touchdown run as Jalen Johnson recorded an 80-yard touchdown run on his first carry of the ball game.

UNI added two late touchdowns as Theo Day connected with Logan Wolf on a 10-yard touchdown pass and Sergio Morancy on a 14-yard pass to cut Air Force’s final advantage to 48-17.

After allowing 582 yards on the ground, Farley said the UNI defense did not play to his expectations.

“The things that I was concerned about coming into the season proved to be pretty strong against what I would consider to be the strength of the Air Force football team,” Farley said. “We held up really good inside. Where I thought we would be good on the perimeter is where we leaked, bad. It just flipped on me.”

On offense, Farley thought the offense performed well considering the new system and play calling under co-offensive coordinators Bodie Reeder and Ryan Clanton.

“The question was ‘would they be able to move the football?’” Farley said. “I thought they operated...We moved the ball and it did not appear to be that bad.”

Following the game, Williams said the Panthers need to work to be more ‘crisp’ against North Dakota.

“We need to watch a lot of film,” Williams said. “Watching a lot of film, being able to see what our opponent is like, limiting the turnovers…no wrong routes, no balls on the ground, no false starts. Just take all those away and just be a clean, crisp team on offense.”

Air Force 48, UNI 17

No. Iowa 3 0 0 14 — 17

Air Force 14 13 14 7 — 48

First Quarter

AFA: Kinamon 80 pass from Daniels (Dapore kick), 9:28.

UNI: FG Cook 28, 4:46.

AFA: Kinamon 71 run (Dapore kick), 3:59.

Second Quarter

AFA: FG Dapore 30, 9:31.

AFA: FG Dapore 33, 5:47.

AFA: Daniels 12 run (Dapore kick), :20.

Third Quarter

AFA: Roberts 71 run (Dapore kick), 14:10.

AFA: Jones 1 run (Dapore kick), :02.

Fourth Quarter

AFA: Johnson 80 run (Rodriguez kick), 11:13.

UNI: Wolf 10 pass from Day (Cook kick), 8:45.

UNI:Morancy 14 pass from Day (Cook kick), 6:22.

TEAM STATISTICS

UNI AFA

First downs 20 23

Total Net Yards 405 688

Rushes-yards 24-119 62-579

Passing 286 109

Comp-Att-Int 20-32-1 3-6-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 0-0

Punts 4-44.25 0-0.0

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-2

Penalties-Yards 2-15 6-21

Time of Possession 24:04 35:56

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING:N. Iowa, D.Williams 11-45, V.McShane 8-30, Pesek-Hickson 3-27, Day 2-17. Air Force, Roberts 8-114, Daniels 12-107, Eldridge 8-85, Johnson 1-80, Kinamon 2-77, Michel 5-24, Fattah 5-19, Jones 4-18, Hughes 5-16, Calvert 1-15, Turner 1-9, Harris 2-9, Youngblood 1-5, Gibbs 1-4, Angilau 1-2, Burk 2-(minus 2), (Team) 3-(minus 3).

PASSING:N. Iowa, Day 20-32-1-286. Air Force, Daniels 3-6-0-109.

RECEIVING:N. Iowa, D.McShane 5-66, Morancy 4-31, Schnee 3-22, Hampton 2-38, Wolf 2-22, D.Williams 1-40, Allen 1-27, Bey-Buie 1-21, Hutson 1-19. Air Force, Kinamon 1-80, Hughes 1-22, Bryant 1-7.