UNI can't overcome missed opportunities, falls to EWU 19-9 in FCS playoffs

CHENEY, Washington — An injury to Northern Iowa quarterback Theo Day, lack of execution on offense and enough play-making from Eastern Washington QB Eric Barriere sent the Eagles past the Panthers, 19-9, in the first round of the FCS Playoffs at Roos Field on Saturday.

“We should have scored on the first drive,” UNI coach Mark Farley said. “We knew we could stop them. As long as you keep them under 20 (points) you should win, but we didn’t perform on offense and they did a good job on defense.”

Day, who completed 12 of 22 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown, suffered a lower body injury in the second quarter that limited his mobility. Despite the injury he engineered a nine play, 85-yard touchdown drive just before halftime, completing five of six passes and pulling the Panthers within two at 9-7.

After the half, though, he threw an interception on the Panthers first drive and his physical limitations after cooling down during the break were enough to prompt a change to backup Matt Morrissey.

“(Theo will) be fine. He was hurt and he couldn’t run,” Farley said. “That wasn’t the difference in the football game. The difference in the football game was we moved the ball into the red zone and we didn’t perform in the red zone.”

After Day’s interception Barriere flashed his elite ability, escaping Caden Houghtelling’s grasp on a would-be sack, reversing field and scrambling 18 yards for a touchdown.

“I don’t want to compare (Barriere) to anybody, that’s not fair to him,” Farley said. “He’s leading his team, and that’s what a quarterback is supposed to do. Both plays he made were scrambles.”

Morrissey, who had only taken a few kneel downs in his UNI career, struggled against EWU’s defense, finishing 10-28 with 126 yards and two interceptions.

Trailing 19-7 in the middle of the fourth quarter, Morrissey’s 2nd down attempt from the EWU 27 for Daric Whipple near the end zone was picked off by Keshaun King, creating a scenario that proved too much to overcome as the Eagles defense stopped three more UNI drives before time expired, two that reached the EWU 3 and 42.

“They were trying to take away Isaiah (Weston), we just don’t have Isaiah full-time, he’s part time. But, he was effective when he was in there,” Farley pointed out.

Prior to Morrissey’s interception, behind 16-7 late in the third quarter, Tim Butcher and Spencer Cuvelier committed facemask and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on the same play that moved the Eagles up 30 yards and into UNI territory. Prior to the play the Panthers sideline was at a fever pitch disputing perceived no-calls of holding on EWU, and the emotion of those disputes seemingly boiled over.

Four plays after the penalties Wyatt Hawkins’ 30-yard field goal extended the Eagles lead to 19-7.

“It was tough. Some calls just didn’t go our way, but that’s football,” UNI senior linebacker Alfonzo Lambert said. “We had to get our heads (right) and realize, all right, there’s still a lot of game left.”

Prior to the chaos of the second half was a first half of what ifs and should have beens for both the Panthers and Eagles.

On UNI’s first drive Day connected with Weston for a 59-yard pass into EWU territory on third and 11. Four plays later on third and 16 he found Sam Schnee for a 30-yard gain that was spotted on the EWU 1. The Eagles stuffed three runs and sacked Day on fourth and one for a turnover on downs.

Later in the first quarter the Eagles got their second touchdown of the game when Barriere split two UNI defenders on a 26-yard completion to Nolan Ulm.

UNI finishes its 2021 season 6-6 overall.

“The message in the locker room was, one, learn from guys like Trevor (Penning), (Jared) Brinkman and Isaiah Weston. They’re different for a reason,” Farley said. “Not just because they have talent, it’s what they do day in and day out with their character, with their work ethic, with the things they do to build themselves up. That’s the key our team can take from those players.”

