UNI begins staggered process of returning athletes to campus

For now, football players are voluntarily in the weight room. After passing screening, athletes in groups of 10 will be allowed inside. They must wear a mask and will enter the weight room one way and exit another at the completion of their workout. They can take off their masks during the workout.

“There is a lot of thought put into it,” Farley said. “Our room is a fairly large weight room, and I think the thing to remember is each individual will have his own platform. One guy will get that platform and all of his equipment, all his needs, everything he has will be there. That is his space and will give him the social distance that they are looking for between groups.”

After each group is finished, each station and the entire weight room will be sanitized before the next group enters. The social distancing aspects of the plan don’t allow for spotters or shared usage of dumbbells.

“Jed (Smith) and Kane (Thompson) have done a great job of putting together a plan to create some alternative exercises that can create the same type of strength or advancement we need,” Farley said. “We will grow and adjust to the process just like everybody right now as we learn more about it.