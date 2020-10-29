UNI announces $2 million dollar UNI-Dome project

+3 UNI football: Farley proud of Brown's Senior Bowl invite UNI head coach Mark Farley said three true freshmen-- 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive lineman Hayden Amos of Carlisle, defensive back Stefen Black II of Blue Springs, Mo., and linebacker/safety Jace Andregg of Solon -- have jumped out this fall.

“This room will be used for teaching whether it be game planning or even ways of leadership activities. This room will affect the daily lives of the future football players who will come to the University of Northern Iowa. This room will be the communication center for our football team.

“I’m truly excited about this because this has been the work of many people for many years. This just didn’t happen.”

The room will feature theater-style seating and will have a partition to divide the offensive and defensive units. There will be two digital presentation and projection systems, televisions, audio systems, sliding glass doors and privacy screens.

“We are trying to set it up so ultimately everything the football team will need to be able to function to be able to prepare to be able to teach and make sure our student athletes have what they need will presented within this room,” Harris said.

In addition to benefiting the football program on a daily basis, the room will be used for departmental meetings and on game days it will serve as suites which will be a revenue enhancement for the athletic department.

“This was an area desperately needed for our football program,” Harris said.