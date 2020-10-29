UNI announces $2 million dollar UNI-Dome project

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa announced Thursday its plan to begin construction of a team meeting room for the Panther football team.
The $2 million dollar Van G Miller Family Charitable Foundation meeting room will be built in the Northeast Corner of the UNI-Dome and is being funded entirely by private donations.
UNI director of athletics David Harris and Panther football coach Mark Farley announced the decision jointly in a Zoom Meeting with media.
Construction will begin this winter and will be completed in the fall of 2021.
Harris said this project was one of the first he identified after becoming Panther director of athletics in 2016.
“This project is part of our strategic plan, “Panthers Rising”,” Harris said. “We have a section within the strategic plan that deals specifically with facility so the football team meeting room has been a part of that and is one of the things we identified early as being important. We are happy to be at a point where we are going to begin construction soon. I would also say the football team meeting room for us is Phase I of a bigger plan to be able to renovate the UNI-Dome. We recognize the Dome has not had a significant renovation since the time it was built.
“It is the first of many steps we are going to take to renovate the Dome over the next several years. We will be announcing plans for the Dome renovation at a later date with what we have in mind. This is the first step ultimately that impacts the football program but also to try to modernize the Dome and give us some amenities we feel we need.”
Harris and Farley thanked longtime supporter Dave Peters with providing the seed money to get the fundraising efforts started, the Van G Miller Family Charitable Foundation for its grant which became the lead gift and many former Panthers, both students and athletes, that helped contribute to the project being ‘green lighted.’
“A big part of why I want to thank and feel great about is the name of the person who will be on the wall as people look at this room from the outside in the UNI-Dome and that is Van Miller,” Farley said. “Why it is special is Van Miller was a friend, a personal friend and a friend of our athletic department and was a community leader in the Cedar Valley.
“Van changed lives in this community. Changed lives through his company VGM, changed lives through his charitable giving throughout the community and he was always anonymous doing it. He was always the guy who didn’t want to be recognized for it, but wanted to help everybody he could in the Cedar Valley.”
Farley added that the room is a game changer for his program. From the time he was a student-athlete in the 1980s, to his assistant coaching days on Terry Allen’s staff in the 1990s to his hiring as head coach in 2001 the football program held team meetings in various locations inside the UNI athletic complex but never had one central room.
“This is an exciting day,” Farley said. “It is an exciting day for UNI football. I think it is exciting for our athletic department. It is exciting because of the significance. When I say significance it is the impact this room will have for our football team.
“This room will be used for teaching whether it be game planning or even ways of leadership activities. This room will affect the daily lives of the future football players who will come to the University of Northern Iowa. This room will be the communication center for our football team.
“I’m truly excited about this because this has been the work of many people for many years. This just didn’t happen.”
The room will feature theater-style seating and will have a partition to divide the offensive and defensive units. There will be two digital presentation and projection systems, televisions, audio systems, sliding glass doors and privacy screens.
“We are trying to set it up so ultimately everything the football team will need to be able to function to be able to prepare to be able to teach and make sure our student athletes have what they need will presented within this room,” Harris said.
In addition to benefiting the football program on a daily basis, the room will be used for departmental meetings and on game days it will serve as suites which will be a revenue enhancement for the athletic department.
“This was an area desperately needed for our football program,” Harris said.
“When you do something at UNI it is significant because it takes time to do,” Farley added. “It is always well-thought out. It is very intentional. It isn’t just to try to make things look better. It is actually something that is valuable in the development of our students here. Through this room … it is a room of opportunity. For every player that will walk through there is is an opportunity to grow to develop. To learn to be a leader, learn as a football player, to learn in the classroom and to prepare for when they leave here.
“That is what it is important room. It is another opportunity to that we can find ways to be creative. That is the key of anybody who comes out of UNI is the creativity of people coming together to make opportunities for others that will come behind them. That is why this is such an impactful room.”
