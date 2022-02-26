UNI alum Jackson Scott-Brown embracing new opportunity in the USFL

Jackson Scott-Brown has dreamed of playing professional football his entire life. After a two year journey, he'll finally be able to live out that dream this spring.

That's correct, football in the spring.

This past Wednesday, Scott-Brown was selected with the sixth pick of the 22nd round of the inaugural United States Football Draft draft by the Philadelphia Stars. The league season is set to begin on April 16th, 36 years after the original USFL folded.

Scott-Brown played offensive guard at the University of Northern Iowa, where he was an All-American. He's spent the past two years working as a volunteer coach with Waterloo West while using the Wahawk gym to stay in shape in case an opportunity presented itself.

Wednesday, that opportunity finally came.

"It feels great," Scott-Brown said of being drafted. "I’ve had an interesting road with my career getting halted due to COVID and then getting a few opportunities in some developmental leagues. Ultimately, I just wanted to play pro football. (The USFL) was a very successful league back in the 80’s that everyone knew about and when I heard about it coming out this (spring) I was pretty excited about it. I made it my goal to make this league. It was pretty awesome figuring out I was going to be picked up."

Coming out of UNI, Scott-Brown was relying on the NFL Combine, pro days and other workout opportunities to get noticed by the NFL. In 2020, Scott-Browns draft year, all of those events were canceled due to the pandemic.

After going undrafted, the 24-year old Council Bluffs native began working out regularly at Waterloo West, where head football coach Lonnie Moore offered him another kind of opportunity.

"It’s been kind of a crazy deal," Scott-Brown said. "I was in the area, I was still training, I still wanted to be a part of a football team. (Coach Moore) reached out to me and said ‘if you ever want to coach, let me know.’ I hadn’t been signed yet at the time so I figured I may as well."

Scott-Brown took a volunteer position with the Wahawks and even ended up working at West in the special needs department. The dream of playing pro football never left him, however.

After a month of working at West, he left for San Antonio to participate in a spring football league for five weeks before returning to West once more. While that league was made up of professional players, Scott-Brown said, "we basically broke even" financially.

He maintained a volunteer coaching position with the team last year, though his role was scaled back to helping out on game days and some practices. Moore couldn't say enough about Scott-Brown when asked what he'd bring to the Stars.

“They’re getting a hardworking young man who’s going to put a lot of effort in," the Wahawks coach said. "He’s always had a dream to continue playing football. He’s always had his priorities straight, he always knew what was important to him. He was a great example for our kids to see since he did a lot of his lifting in our weight room so the kids saw him putting in the work. They’re getting a hard worker who is very dependable and shows up when he needs to be there every day.”

Scott-Brown isn't the only former Panther who'll be playing in the USFL this spring, however.

Former UNI defensive end Seth Thomas will also be playing in the league after being selected by the Birmingham Stallions with the 27th overall pick in the fourth fourth round. Thomas last played for the Panthers in 2019 and compiled eight sacks in four years according to UNIPanthers.com.

“I’ve known Seth Thomas since two weeks after we graduated high school," Scott-Brown said. "We moved into Cedar Falls at the end of June and now we’re playing professional football. That just goes to show, one how good UNI football is, and two, even guys just in the Missouri Valley conference doing really well in the NFL and now getting drafted in the USFL. We’ve separated ourselves from the rest of the country even at the FCS level. At UNI, we’re bringing in guys that love football and want to work towards getting better…(UNI head) coach (Mark) Farley is doing a great job bringing in coaches to help get the best product out on the field."

Scott-Brown also highlighted the impressive work being done by run game coordinator/offensive line coach Ryan Clanton. In addition to Clantons work with Scott-Brown, he's also helped develop Buffalo Bills starting OT Spencer Brown (a third round NFL draft pick in 2021) and Trevor Penning (a projected first round NFL Draft pick this April).

"He’s been pretty awesome," Scott-Brown said of Clanton. "He’s always sending me inspirational messages. That COVID summer he worked me out a lot. He’s been a great coach. He’s got two NFL draft picks under his tutelage so obviously he’s been really great. I appreciate the time he’s taken to work with me and help make me a better player."

While both players would obviously love to be playing in the NFL, the USFL is viewed as a pathway to achieve that goal. Fraley believes that Scott-Brown and Thomas will take advantage of that opportunity.

"The USFL is a great opportunity for Jackson and Seth to continue to play because it’s an avenue to get to the NFL," the head coach said. "Jackson just wants to play. It doesn’t matter where he plays, he just wants to play. The more you play the more you learn from it. So not only is it a possibility in the future, it’s a great immediate opportunity for him and it’s a great opportunity for Seth to be involved.

"I got a call about Jackson from (USFL) coaches a couple of weeks ago as they were reviewing who to pick and where they’re at. Of course, Jackson’s been working out for two years because he came out in the COVID season so he was set back. This is one of those opportunities two years removed that he’s getting a chance that he didn’t get before. I think it’s a great opportunity."

Opportunity. It's a word that continuously came up in speaking with Scott-Brown. The word "goal" also was one that was frequently brought up. Scott-Browns goal was to play professional football, now he has that opportunity. For those who wish to follow in his footsteps, goals are something that you'll need.

That, and a whole lot of love.

“I’ve had a dream of playing professional football my whole life, but I knew that I had to set goals," he said. "When I was in high school my goal was I wanted a get a college scholarship at a Division I school. Once I did that, I set the goal that I wanted to be a starter at UNI. Once I did that, I wanted to solidify myself as one of the best guards to play in the country and I became an All-American. I’d say the biggest thing is...set goals. Also, you’ve got to love it. There’s a lot of guys (in my position) who would’ve quit by now. It’s been a tough few years for sure. You’ve really got to love this game and love what you’re doing or you won’t be able to get it done."

