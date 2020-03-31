UNI adds Ganz as new wide receivers coach

CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley has filled out his staff with the hiring of former Nebraska quarterback Joe Ganz as the Panthers new wide receivers coach.
The hiring of Ganz was announced in a released from UNI Tuesday evening.
Ganz comes to UNI from Youngstown State where he was the quarterbacks coach for the Penguins the past two seasons. Prior to coaching quarterbacks, he guided the tight ends at YSU.
A native of the Chicagoland area, Ganz also adds strong connections to a place that is an important recruiting area for the Panthers.
"Joe brings a knowledge of the MVFC and our recruiting area with his Chicago ties," Farley said. "We are glad to have him coaching our receivers and look forward to him joining us in Cedar Falls."
As an opponent, Ganz has seen UNI football plays the game up close and is excited to work with the Panther staff and coach Farley.
"Coaching on the other side, you knew that the UNI team was really well-coached and they were going to play hard," Ganz said in the release. "I've always had a ton of respect for coach Farley, the way he runs his program, the type of kids that come through UNI and the way they play the game. This is a great opportunity for me to work and learn under coach Farley and work with a talented football team."
Ganz reunites with Shawn Watson, who was hired as the Panthers' new offensive assistant and quarterbacks' coach last month by Farley.
Watson was Ganz's position coach at Nebraska where Ganz holds the single-season records for passing yards, passing yards per game, completions and total offense.
"Coach Watson was very impactful on how I was as a player and he was a major influence on how I modeled myself as a coach," Ganz said. "As a 20-year-old kid, I felt like he cared about his players and he does everything he can to help you be the best player you can be."
Ganz replaces Isaac Fruechte, who led UNI's staff after one season to become offensive coordinator at Division II Northern State. Watson replaced Justin Roper who was hired by Holy Cross to be its new offensive coordinator.
