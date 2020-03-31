UNI adds Ganz as new wide receivers coach

CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley has filled out his staff with the hiring of former Nebraska quarterback Joe Ganz as the Panthers new wide receivers coach.

The hiring of Ganz was announced in a released from UNI Tuesday evening.

Ganz comes to UNI from Youngstown State where he was the quarterbacks coach for the Penguins the past two seasons. Prior to coaching quarterbacks, he guided the tight ends at YSU.

A native of the Chicagoland area, Ganz also adds strong connections to a place that is an important recruiting area for the Panthers.

"Joe brings a knowledge of the MVFC and our recruiting area with his Chicago ties," Farley said. "We are glad to have him coaching our receivers and look forward to him joining us in Cedar Falls."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

As an opponent, Ganz has seen UNI football plays the game up close and is excited to work with the Panther staff and coach Farley.