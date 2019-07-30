ST. LOUIS -- University of Northern Iowa tight end Briley Moore and offensive guard Jackson Scott-Brown have been named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason offensive first team.
Moore, a senior from Blue Springs, Mo., was the Panthers' leading receiver and earned first-team all-MVFC honors a year ago after catching 39 passes for 536 yards and four touchdowns.
Scott-Brown, a 6-foot-4, 310-pound people mover up front, has started 33 consecutive games for UNI and is coming off a season in which he was honorable mention all-conference.
You have free articles remaining.
The preseason all-MVFC offense also includes Indiana State quarterback Ryan Boyle, a former West Des Moines Dowling standout. Boyle is one of four Sycamores selected. South Dakota State has three players on the team and North Dakota State and Illinois State two each.
Among the honorable mention preseason picks are three more players from South Dakota State and two each from North Dakota State, South Dakota and Illinois State.
The preseason all-MVFC defensive team will be announced Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.