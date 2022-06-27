‘They got a steal’ Missouri DB bringing swagger to UNI secondary

CEDAR FALLS -- The Northern Iowa secondary received a dose of swagger with the commitment of Lee’s Summit (MO) North defensive back DeAndre Beasley Jr., Sunday.

After visiting during one of UNI’s junior day events, Beasley said he found himself comfortable in Cedar Falls and the Panthers’ coaching staff--specifically offensive line assistant Brandon Keith--met his standards.

“I liked the coaches and it felt like home,” Beasley said. “Coming from Lee’s Summit North with coach Mozee, having him to set the standard on what is a good coach, I felt comfortable there…Coach Keith, he built a relationship with me.”

In addition to the offerings of the UNI program, Beasley cited his friendship with Dewuan Mack, a member of the UNI recruiting class of 2022, as a key factor in his commitment.

“One of my older friends, Dewuan Mack, he committed there,” Beasley said. “That was another reason why I went up there because I will have someone to help guide me throughout college when I get there.”

As for what UNI fans can expect from the 5-foot-11, 180 pound corner, Beasley predicted big things for his future in Cedar Falls.

“The Panthers got a steal,” Beasley said. “Everybody who slept on me and passed up on me, I am about to wake them up, for sure. When I get up there, we are going to make noise. Especially being able to play with D Mack again…it is going to be amazing…Watch for me because I am going to be big.”

Motivated by his doubters, Beasley said he is determined to prove himself against the best-of-the-best.

“I am not afraid to play the best,” Beasley said. “That is actually what I want. I want to line up against who is called the best to be able to prove myself and prove why I am able to be on the same field as them.”

According to Beasley, he derives his confidence from belief in himself and the plan which coach Keith laid out for him during his junior day visit.

“That is me believing in myself and believing in the whole program at UNI,” Beasley said. “Going over it and listening to coach Keith, he set out the blueprint for me. He let me know, straight up, what the plan was for me and how I was going to be used.”

“He let me know how the defense would run with me in it,” Beasley said. “What they are planning on building. They are trying to go all the way, be the best in the conference. He has been working his butt off to get some guys from my area that can really ball to help make sure his plan goes through.”

The two-star cornerback prospect described himself as a player built in the mold of Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey or Carolina Panthers second-year corner Jaycee Horn.

“I would watch Jaycee Horn and Jalen Ramsey--I think Jalen Ramsey is my favorite corner,” Beasley said. “That is who I watch and try to base my game off of.”

However, when switching from running back to cornerback, Beasley said he also took notes from Mack. Watching those three players in action allowed Beasley to become a confident defender.

“I play with a lot of finesse and swag,” Beasley said. “When I get in my zone, I get confident. I feel like no one can stop me. I feel like I am the greatest on the field. I am a hardworking and dedicated player.”

