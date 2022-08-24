The Missing Piece: Cedar Falls alum Logan Wolf key to UNI offense

CEDAR FALLS — Logan Wolf is chomping at the bit to get back on the field.

A redshirt junior wide receiver for Northern Iowa, Wolf appeared in three games before he suffered a season ending injury, last season.

Now, as he prepares for his fourth season as a Panther, Wolf said he hopes to be a big contributor on offense for UNI.

“I spend a lot of time in the training room in the offseason just trying to get back healthy,” Wolf said. “That is my biggest goal this year to be healthy and be able to get on the field and help the team win. I have not been able to do that for a while.”

UNI wide receivers coach Joe Ganz said Wolf could play a major role in the Panthers’ offense.

“He is a huge piece of this puzzle,” Ganz said. “Wolf is so smart…He can play all four spots. He is reliable, dependable, a really good route runner, really sure hands.”

Beyond his physical abilities, Ganz highlighted an intangible quality about Wolf’s game as the junior’s best attribute.

“Guys trust him,” Ganz said. “I think that is the biggest thing…You want the quarterback to trust you because if you do not look open, he is going to trust you to throw it to you and you are open or you make the catch for him.”

Ganz, a former quarterback at the University of Nebraska, knows how important trust is in the relationship between a quarterback and his wide receivers.

“That is the one thing Wolf has done a great job of,” Ganz said. “He has built that relationship with the quarterbacks. They know exactly where he is going to be, he is going to be there when he needs to be there, how deep he needs to be and then, most of the time, he is going to come down with it.”

According to Wolf, his knowledge of the playbook allowed him to form his connection with all of UNI’s quarterbacks.

“It takes time studying the new playbook and know the plays,” Wolf said. “The connection with the quarterback is always huge. It is a timing thing.”

Wolf expanded on his comments and what it looks like to build a relationship with a quarterback.

“Repetitions over and over, being at the right place at the right time and having the quarterbacks know where you are going to be—know where they can put the ball—really helps,” Wolf said. “Over the past two season, when I have been able to go, getting that down with the quarterbacks has been really helpful.”

However, Wolf’s physical tools never limited his ability to contribute at UNI.

After all, Wolf’s 71-catch, 1,221-yard, 22 touchdown senior season at Cedar Falls High School—which garnered the attention of the Iowa Hawkeyes—left little doubt about his physical tools.

But, after appearing in only 12 games since joining UNI in 2019, Wolf’s availability has been the aspect of his game preventing him from breaking out for the Panthers.

“He has done a tremendous job for us,” Ganz said. “[I am] knocking on wood every night when I go to bed that he stays healthy because he is a huge part of this offense that we have missed the two season that I have been here.”

Ganz added it his responsibility to manage Wolf’s workload and, thus far, Wolf has made it through every practice.

“You try and watch his reps towards the end if I know practice has been long,” Ganz said. “It is really about me being smart with him. Not letting him sit out for a while and then try and bring him back in…He has been able to get through every practice this fall.”

No matter his role, it is clear that the prize recruit of UNI’s 2019 early signing period class wants to finally show what he can do with a full season.

“I am hoping to be a big contributor,” Wolf said. “With the group of guys we have and the seniors that we have on this team, it would mean a lot to me to have big impact on this offense.”