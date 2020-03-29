Sports briefs

Golf
- The house of Hall of Fame golfer Davis Love III was destroyed by fire early Friday morning in a blaze that could not be controlled, even with 16 firefighters arriving within minutes, the fire chief said.
No one from Love's family was injured.
“While everyone in our family is saddened at the loss of our home that was filled with so much laughter and incredible memories, we're very blessed that everyone is safe and unharmed,” Love said in a statement.
Love, a former PGA champion and two-time Ryder Cup captain, is one of the most prominent figures at Sea Island. It is part of the “Golden Isles” about 40 miles north of the Florida state line. He runs a PGA Tour event at Sea Island Golf Club, and the area is home to several PGA Tour players.
Glynn County Fire Chief R.K. Jordan says the emergency call was placed from the horse barn at Love's house at 5:18 a.m. and fire units were on the scene in five minutes.
He said the Fire Department deployed 16 firefighters for the two-story home that was fully engulfed. Jordan said the caller reported the fire started in the garage, though that's under investigation.
It was not clear who was at home when it burned down.
Football
- The Minnesota Vikings have signed veteran guard Dakota Dozier.
The team announced the re-signing of the Furman product, who played in 16 games last season with a career-high four starts. He originally joined Minnesota as a free agent last April 4.
Dozier was drafted by the New York Jets in the fourth round (137th overall) of the 2014 NFL draft. He has appeared in 54 career games with 11 starts.
- The Kansas City Chiefs spent the past week bringing back some contributors from their 2019 championship team, namely fullback Anthony Sherman and defensive tackle Mike Pennel.
And they stayed in-house with another unrestricted free agent Saturday.
The Chiefs re-signed wide receiver Demarcus Robinson to a one-year deal, a source confirmed Saturday to The Star. Financial terms were not disclosed, but Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reported that the contract is worth $2,297,500 fully guaranteed, though only about $1 million will count against the Chiefs’ salary cap.
Robinson appeared in all 16 regular-season games with 10 starts in 2019, recording 32 catches for 449 yards and four touchdowns on 55 targets. His biggest game came in Week 2, when he totaled six catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns, averaging a healthy 28.6 yards per catch.
- The Dallas Cowboys are going to let two proven kickers go at it in the offseason for a change.
The Cowboys and kicker Greg Zuerlein agreed Friday on a $7.5 million, three-year contract, with $2.3 million guaranteed.
The deal with Zuerlein comes just a few days after the Cowboys re-signed Kai Forbath, who made all 10 kicks last season after replacing the shaky Brett Maher.
Dallas also announced a deal with nearly 350-pound defensive tackle Dontari Poe in another signal of going bigger inside under new coach Mike McCarthy, who brought in Mike Nolan as defensive coordinator.
“Greg the Leg” had issues similar to Maher in the last of eight seasons with the Rams in 2019. Zuerlein was strong from 50-plus yards but struggled on shorter kicks.
- The Detroit Lions have agreed to contracts with linebackers Reggie Ragland and Elijah Lee.
The Lions confirmed the deals Friday.
Ragland started 32 games over the past three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the second round in 2016, but a knee injury in training camp cost the former Alabama player that entire season. The Bills traded him to Kansas City in 2017, and Ragland finally made his debut with the Chiefs.
