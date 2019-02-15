Try 1 month for 99¢

Football

  • Former University of Northern Iowa football player Marcus Weymiller was awarded the prestigious NCAA postgraduate scholarship. The $10,000 scholarship is awarded to 21 male and 21 female former fall student-athletes based on academic and athletic success, along with community service and institutional involvement.

Weymiller is a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-American, earning first team honors this season. He rushed for 2,014 career yards and graduated in the fall with a 3.97 GPA in political science. Weymiller plans to attend law school.

Track and field

  • The University of Northern Iowa men's track and field team was picked to finish second with three first-place votes while the UNI women were picked fourth in the 2019 Missouri Valley Conference Indoor pre-championship poll released Thursday.

The meet will be held Feb. 23-24 in the UNI-Dome.

Cross country

  • Men's and women's cross country teams at the University of Northern Iowa were among those honored by the USTFCCCA for academic success Thursday.

The UNI men's team holds a 3.52 GPA, the highest of any team at the school. UNI's women carry a 3.5 team GPA. The all-academic team honor is given to any cross country team that carries a GPA over 3.0.

