Football
- Former University of Northern Iowa football player Marcus Weymiller was awarded the prestigious NCAA postgraduate scholarship. The $10,000 scholarship is awarded to 21 male and 21 female former fall student-athletes based on academic and athletic success, along with community service and institutional involvement.
Weymiller is a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-American, earning first team honors this season. He rushed for 2,014 career yards and graduated in the fall with a 3.97 GPA in political science. Weymiller plans to attend law school.
Track and field
- The University of Northern Iowa men's track and field team was picked to finish second with three first-place votes while the UNI women were picked fourth in the 2019 Missouri Valley Conference Indoor pre-championship poll released Thursday.
The meet will be held Feb. 23-24 in the UNI-Dome.
Cross country
- Men's and women's cross country teams at the University of Northern Iowa were among those honored by the USTFCCCA for academic success Thursday.
The UNI men's team holds a 3.52 GPA, the highest of any team at the school. UNI's women carry a 3.5 team GPA. The all-academic team honor is given to any cross country team that carries a GPA over 3.0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.