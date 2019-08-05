Football
- The University of Northern Iowa football team has opened the season ranked No. 18 in the STATS FCS Preseason Poll.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The Panthers finished last season 23rd at the conclusion of the playoffs. UNI is coming off a 7-6 2018 campaign and a fourth FCS Playoff appearance in the last five seasons. Coach Mark Farley’s team returns 16 starters, including eight on offense and defense.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.