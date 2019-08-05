{{featured_button_text}}

Football

  • The University of Northern Iowa football team has opened the season ranked No. 18 in the STATS FCS Preseason Poll.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The Panthers finished last season 23rd at the conclusion of the playoffs. UNI is coming off a 7-6 2018 campaign and a fourth FCS Playoff appearance in the last five seasons. Coach Mark Farley’s team returns 16 starters, including eight on offense and defense.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for The Courier

Load comments