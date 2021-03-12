Southern Illinois is talented, confident football team

Mark Farley has not seen Southern Illinois play a football game in person since September of 2017.
That does not mean Northern Iowa’s head coach hasn’t been following the progress the Salukis have made the past two seasons under fifth-year head coach Nick Hill.
The gains SIU has made were no more evident than two weeks ago when the 10th-ranked Salukis ended North Dakota State’s 39-game win streak with a 38-14 victory in Carbondale, Ill.
That is the location Farley and the third-ranked Panthers (2-1) find themselves headed toward Saturday for a Noon kickoff in another FCS Top-20 showdown for UNI.
“They have a heck of a ball team,” Farley said. “Last year they were a great ball team. We have not played them in the last two years, but I’ve watched the last two years and extensively the last couple of days.
Veteran coach Shawn Watson said the draw to Northern Iowa was its young, deep and talented group of quarterbacks.
“They have talent. They have a good plan. They have a lot of confidence from the games they have won and how they have won them.”
SIU closed the 2019 season winning five of six, losing their season finale to NDSU and have won eight of their last 10 games, and are 7-2 in Missouri Valley Football Conference play in that stretch.
SIU followed up the historic win over NDSU with a 30-22 road victory at Youngstown State. Those victories have vaulted SIU (2-1) into the FCS Top Ten for the first time since Sept. 13, 2010.
The Salukis have gotten it done with an efficient offense and a defense led by all-conference defensive end Anthony Knighton.
“There is no question they are a hot team,” Farley said. “Credit their coaching staff and credit their players with how they are executing. It is a very confident football team, a very good football team.”
Offensively, SIU has a strong, three-headed run game. Romier Elliott and Javon Williams Jr. rank second and fourth in the Valley in rushing with 302 and 236, respectively. Justin Strong gives the Salukis a third option as the team has rushed for seven touchdowns in their last two games.
Kare Lyles opened the season as the starter at quarterback, but has been out with injury the last two games and SIU has not missed a beat with Nic Baker, who has thrown for 546 yards and is completing 65 percent of his passes.
Wide receiver Avante Cox has 29 catches for 355 yards in four games (SIU played Southeast Missouri St in the fall).
SIU has been particularly strong in the red zone where the Salukis are a perfect 15-for-15 with 12 touchdowns.
“I think they are similar,” Farley said of the Lyles and Baker. “They call different plays for different quarterbacks, but when you watch them as a defensive coach and defensive player you have to prepare for their system and not the player. They have great talent, but again if you see two quarterbacks out there and having great success, you know you have a great system.”
The Salukis will be a great challenge to a UNI defense that has been extremely stout in back-to-back wins over Youngstown and Illinois State. The Panthers have given up just 320 yards on 108 plays in the past two games.
SIU averages 379 per game, with a balanced attack of 180 on the ground and 199 through the air.
A key will be if UNI can control the line of scrimmage, almost as much on offense as on defense.
SIU is giving up 200 plus yards a game on the ground and that is an area the Panthers hope to have a big day, especially from junior running back Tyler Hoosman who is still working his way back from an injury that kept him out of the South Dakota State game.
“He’s making critical plays at critical times,” Farley said of Hoosman “He’s setting up his holes very nicely, and at the same time, once he clears the line of scrimmage and gets to the first contact, he’s doing a good job at first contact.
“We’d just like to have him out there full-time if we can get him out there full-time.”
FAMILIAR TO THE AREA: UNI offensive coordinator Shawn Watson is quite familiar with Carbondale. In fact, Watson is a native of city and an alumnus of Southern Illinois.
Watson played free safety for SIU in 1979-80 and later began his coaching career with the Salukis in 1982 as a graduate assistant and from 1994-96 served as SIU’s head coach where he coached 20 all-conference players during his tenure.