Southern Illinois is talented, confident football team

The Salukis will be a great challenge to a UNI defense that has been extremely stout in back-to-back wins over Youngstown and Illinois State. The Panthers have given up just 320 yards on 108 plays in the past two games.

SIU averages 379 per game, with a balanced attack of 180 on the ground and 199 through the air.

A key will be if UNI can control the line of scrimmage, almost as much on offense as on defense.

SIU is giving up 200 plus yards a game on the ground and that is an area the Panthers hope to have a big day, especially from junior running back Tyler Hoosman who is still working his way back from an injury that kept him out of the South Dakota State game.

“He’s making critical plays at critical times,” Farley said of Hoosman “He’s setting up his holes very nicely, and at the same time, once he clears the line of scrimmage and gets to the first contact, he’s doing a good job at first contact.

“We’d just like to have him out there full-time if we can get him out there full-time.”

FAMILIAR TO THE AREA: UNI offensive coordinator Shawn Watson is quite familiar with Carbondale. In fact, Watson is a native of city and an alumnus of Southern Illinois.