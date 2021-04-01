South Dakota has positive COVID test, game with Northern Iowa Friday cancelled

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Friday's scheduled game between South Dakota and Northern Iowa has been canceled.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference said in a release today following the announcement of a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing within the Coyotes' Tier 1 personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff.

The two teams were scheduled for a 6 p.m. kickoff inside the Dakota Dome.

The game will not be made up.

South Dakota, which had its game last week with North Dakota State canceled because of positive test within the Bison program, also had its season opener with Western Illinois postponed.

The MVFC had built in an extra week to its regular-season schedule as a contingency for games postponed by COVID-19 protocols. After losing its season opener with WIU, USD (1-3) is slated to host the Leathernecks on April 17, therefore its game with the Panthers cannot be rescheduled.

UNI (3-3) won the last three meetings between the two teams, including a 42-24 victory in 2019 in the Dakota Dome when the Panthers rallied from a 24-21 halftime deficit.

UNI will now close its 2021 spring slate against No. 1 North Dakota State April 10, inside the UNI-Dome. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

