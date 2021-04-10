Short-handed Panthers found a way to challenge NDSU

CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa made it to the end.

From the start of the 2021 spring season, Panther head coach Mark Farley said UNI was going to play until the very end even if he had to play only freshmen.

It never came to that, but it got real close Saturday in a 23-20 loss to North Dakota State at the UNI-Dome that saw the Panthers fall to 3-4 and likely end any hopes that a victory over the Bison would have put them back into the FCS playoff picture.

Five key players did not play in the loss that played in UNI’s most recent game, a win at Western Illinois. Missing on offense were running back Dom Williams and electric wide receiver Isaiah Weston.

Defense is where the Panthers were really hurting as three starting defensive linemen, ends Brawntae Wells and Caden Houghtelling and tackle Tim Butcher, were in street clothes on the sidelines.

In all, UNI had just three regular rotation defensive linemen suit up – Jared Brinkman, Devin Rice and Khristian Boyd. Reserve Sean Wendel saw his first action, and the Panthers were so short-handed they practiced offensive guard Hayden Amos at defensive tackle on Friday to give them another spare and UNI needed him as he played a handful of snaps.