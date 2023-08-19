CEDAR FALLS — 53, 44, 53, 62.

Northern Iowa junior wide receiver Sergio Morancy snared two passes for 53 yards, one for 44 and another for 62 while racking up 510 yards on 26 receptions in a breakout sophomore campaign in 2022. He also led the Panthers in receiving touchdowns with six and yards per reception with 19.62.

With speed like a deer and the ability to be open even while covered, according to wide receivers coach Joe Ganz, the Naples, Florida product quickly became a preferred target of quarterback Theo Day.

The result was a Panthers offense reminiscent of “The Bomb Squad.”

Morancy said he owes more than just the ability to get him the ball down the field to Day. In fact, when asked what allowed him to breakout in 2022, he pointed solely to his quarterback.

“Theo,” Morancy said. “Theo went to the coaches…He likes throwing the deep ball to me. So, that is what really allowed me to get on the field and show them that I can play.

I did not know he liked me that much to go to coach like, ‘I want this guy in the game. I want this guy catching the ball for me.’ When he told me, I was like, ‘D—-, I did not know you liked me like that.’ From there, we have been best friends ever since. Even before that we were friends, but that showed me.”

Although he did not know the extent of their friendship, it goes back to the duos first year on campus in Cedar Falls.

In 2021, prior to his freshman season, Morancy befriended the unheralded transfer quarterback from Michigan State, who entered his third collegiate season, but first at UNI.

According to Day, Morancy became just as dependable off the field as on the field.

“When I first got it here was when he first came in too,” Day said. “We were both living in the same spot. So that is kind of how we first grew our friendship. When I needed someone to throw, when I did not know anyone else here, I knew Sergio wanted to throw because he got my number and he wanted to throw all the time. So, I knew I could always go to him.

In that fall camp practices, he was running with the twos. We hit a couple a big plays. That is when I knew he was pretty good and he was going to be something for us.”

Last season, Day sensed a need for the skillset he knew Morancy possessed.

“He gets open most of the time especially when he is running deep balls,” Day said. “His speed is what was really enticing to me and he is physical off the line. So, even if they press him, he can get off that and he can still go and get open down field. That was probably the biggest reason why I wanted him to be that guy for us.

He is top two, three fastest guys on the team if not No. 1. So, his speed definitely plays a part in it. But his release also.”

So, Day went to UNI offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder and asked to see more of Morancy—especially when the Panthers wanted to go deep. Day called it an easy conversation and said Reeder saw the talent Morancy possessed.

Day’s call for Morancy directly resulted in five touchdowns and 426 yards through the air in UNI’s final six games of the season.

However, the numbers indicate that it opened up the passing game a little bit more for Day as 57% of his passing yards (1,791) came in the final 54% of the season (six games). The touchdown numbers are even more lopsided as Day threw 65% of his touchdowns (17) in the final six games with Morancy more involved.

Ganz said Theo’s praise for Morancy and desire to see him on the field did not surprise him, but also noted that work needed to be done on the wide out’s part to be ready for an increased workload.

“You always appreciate when a quarterback sees what you see,” Ganz said. “The thing with Serge is he was still young, trying to learn how to play a full game. Sometimes as a young player you do not understand how to play a full college game and what intensity it takes to maintain that level throughout 70 plays.”

According to Ganz, the further the Panthers got along in the season, the more they managed to get Morancy involved and extended him into games. The increase in opportunities paid dividends for him.

“He has a feel for ‘Now, I am ready to play 60-70 snaps,” Ganz said. “Before he would get to 40-45, he would go down a notch. He is always in good physical shape, it is more the mental intensity he needs to have throughout the full game to be the guy he wants to be.”

Morancy described his role in the Panthers offense in 2022 as a “glorified two role” and said he managed to put up his gaudy numbers despite a limited snap count. This season, he has his sights set on being a solidified No. 1 option.

“I had a few drops on the deep ball last year,” Morancy said. “I am going to try and eliminate those and make sure everything is good, be where I am supposed to be on time for Theo, give him good looks…This year is just being more consistent and handling all of those snaps.”

According to Ganz, the biggest thing Morancy can do to take his game to that next level is to focus on what he does off the field in terms of nutrition and taking care of his body. That focus on the detail can take the wide receiver from a matchup nightmare to an all-around threat.

“What I am really excited about him is his short and intermediate routes look exactly like he is running a 60-yard go-route,” Ganz said. “In terms of the way he comes off the ball, the way he is threatening DBs—leverages, pace and stepping on their toes—he is starting to become a complete receiver…He does not want to be known as a deep threat. He can do everything now.”