Relationship with coaching staff leads Nebraska TE to choose Panthers

CEDAR FALLS -- Honesty is the best policy.

In the case of Lincoln (NE) Southeast tight end, Carsten Bluhm he took a very similar stance when determining where to play college football.

This led Bluhm to the commit to Northern Iowa as a member of the Panthers 2023 recruiting class.

“They were the most honest with me,” Bluhm said. “From the very first conversation with coach Joe Ganz, he laid it out exactly how it was. Watching my film, he saw that I was a great blocker and that would be someone they wanted to recruit.”

However, according to Bluhm, UNI needed to see he could serve as a viable option as a receiver before they would extend him an offer.

“He needed to see me run and catch passes first,” Bluhm said. “I never was really highly recruited because I was basically a blocker, last year. I had two catches. But, I came in and played a ton of stats and blocked really well.”

A mixture of veteran talent ahead of him and the offensive scheme at Lincoln Southeast prevented Bluhm from putting up the monster stats of a young George Kittle or Darren Waller.

However, once UNI set up a chance for the 6-foot-5, 230 pound weapon to show his skillset, Bluhm demonstrated he could be a significant receiving threat if given the opportunity.

“We scheduled a camp, Friday Night Lights, where he was going to watch me,” Bluh said. “He watched me run a 4.70 40 and catch a ton of passes and that was all he need to see to secure the offer…They know that they can work with that. Once they found out I was somewhat fast, they knew they could work with me and progress me into a really good receiving TE.”

For Bluhm, the offer to play Division I football for a ‘great team’ realized a dream he had since middle school.

“Going to play Division I football, you dream about stuff like this,” Bluhm said. “You are running routes with your dad in the street. Just always practicing, envisioning playing in the NFL and playing Division I college football. Now that it is coming true, it is really special.”

With his dreams of playing in the NFL, Bluhm noted UNI’s ability to develop NFL-caliber players, but said it did not play as big a role in his recruitment as his relationship with the coaching staff did.

“It is definitely an add-on,” Bluhm said. “What I looked at was my relationship with the coaches, how honest they were with me and how well they would progress me as a player. They have been sending a lot of guys to the NFL. So, that is definitely a nice add-on.”

Once he arrives in Cedar Falls, Bluhm said Panthers fans can expect a tight end who can do anything asked of him--a trait he already displays at Lincoln Southeast.

“They are going to see that I am a big, ole tight end who likes to get my hands dirty,” Bluhm said. “And I will not mind taking a ball 60 yards for a touchdown.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0