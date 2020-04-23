Penning brothers hope to build a wall on UNI football left side

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CLEAR LAKE – If it were just himself, Jared Penning might slack off on leg day.

Unfortunately or fortunately, Penning has a 6-foot-7, 321-pound giant that resides in his same residence reminding him there are no days off.

Like all their collegiate brethren across the nation, Jared, and his brother Trevor, both offensive linemen for the University of Northern Iowa, have had to get creative to get in workouts. The bonus for them is having an in-house partner.

“That is a real big advantage,” said Jared, who will be a redshirt freshman this fall. “There is no option to take a day off. We push each other pretty hard.”

“It is pretty nice to have somebody to push you, spot you and just overall work for the same thing,” Trevor adds.

There is some intrinsic value for the Penning’s pushing each other to be better. Trevor, who will be a redshirt junior, started all 15 games last fall for the Panthers. Jared, standing 6-foot-6, 338-pounds, has an eye on joining him as a starter.

Trevor’s final 14 starts came at left tackle. UNI will have lost just one starter from on the offensive line when the 2020 season rolls around. Departing senior Jackson Scott-Brown had manned the left guard position for three-plus seasons.