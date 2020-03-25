Panthers stacked at linebacker

All three of those players are juniors and will return for the 2020 season along with the likes of Alfonzo Lambert, Trevon Alexander and hybrid safety/linebacker Austin Evans.

And now, a year after having a little experience with his linebacker unit, Vokolek has a wealth of it.

“We got some guys with experience, guys who understand the defensive scheme and what we are doing,” Vokolek said. “It should be all review for them getting ready for next season. They have plenty of experience now and we are lucky because we have a few of them at that position, really a two deep with experience and that will help us moving into next season.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The biggest challenge for Vokolek with the group will be how to get all three of his standout players on the field at the same time.

In today’s college football and the many spread offenses the Panthers face, UNI has went with a smaller safety/hybrid linebacker in the form of D’Shawn Dexter three seasons ago and the likes of Evans and Trevon Alexander last fall.

Vokolek doesn’t see a problem.