Panthers offensive line has room to grow

“The competition level we played last year was really high, and it helped build those young guys that were playing out there,” Clanton said. “We have a lot of guys who have played snaps on the O-line that are really talented and now have a chance to step up and be leaders for us. I think it is an opportunity for them.”

Additionally, Clanton has some athletes he likes to refer to as ‘young pups’ that he believes will be pushing for snaps in the form of redshirt freshman Jared Penning, Tristan Roper and Clayton Kempf. Penning and Roper were on the Panther travel squad most of last season.

“It’s a pretty exciting group I have to work with,” Clanton said.

Size won’t be an issue for UNI’s line either. The smallest of the bunch is Ellis at 6-foot-4, 325 pounds. Three starters were tall as or taller than 6-foot-7 — Brown (6-9), Vanderslice (6-8) and Trevor Penning (6-7), and Kempf, Jared Penning and Peine are all 6-foot-6.

Additionally, the entire group made huge gains in the weight room prior to UNI having to shutdown organized practices after the NCAA mandated it to help eliminate the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Clanton also hopes the Panthers made gains outside of the weight room.