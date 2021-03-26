Panthers looking for consistency as they prepare for Western Illinois

Specifically, a small goal would to be able to start the same group of offensive linemen Saturday as it did against Missouri State.

Farley believes if Antione Frazier (right tackle), Erik Sorensen (right guard), Chase Arends (center), Justin Peine (left guard) and Trevor Penning (left tackle) were able to practice and start the second week in a role would help alleviate some communication and consistency issues the offense has had.

UNI has not started the same starting lineup in the offensive line in back-to-back weeks this season, and that could hold true because Peine, who was trying to play through an injury, was not able to finish the game with Missouri State.

“We are trying to find a combination of players in that front along with tight ends to play,” Farley said. “We really need to get a group out there and consistently get them to play together, communicate together so they can function together more efficiently.”

UNI will be without McElvain again this week as he remains in quarantine, but with a week of extra preparation for redshirt freshman Justin Fomby, who will make his second consecutive start, as well as with back-up Nate Martens, will also help with the aforementioned communication and consistency.