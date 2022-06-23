Panthers land versatile, speedy ATH from Illinois

CEDAR FALLS -- The Northern Iowa football program picked up its second commitment for the 2023 recruiting class, Wednesday.

Two days after landing Brogan Ling, a talented linebacker from Nebraska, the Panthers headed east to pick the commitment of Morris, Illinois athlete Sam Reddinger.

Coming in at 6-foot-1 ½” and 200 pounds, Reddinger spent time at running back, outside linebacker and safety during his junior season at Morris Community High School.

Reddinger expanded on what makes him capable of player a number of positions on the football field and what Panther fans can expect from him in the near future.

“I am fast,” Reddinger said. “Another thing that helps a lot in making tackles is my length. My ability in pass coverage, I am decent in pass coverage for a linebacker. So, that helps a lot for being moved around. I am a physical football player. I am smart on the field…I can make adjustments in the middle of the play if I have to. I know my reads. I just fly around.”

Despite his ability to play on both offense and defense, Reddinger said he thinks, after his conversations with the UNI coaching staff, UNI sees him making an impact on the defensive side of the ball.

“I have heard they have looked at outside linebacker or kind of a nickel position,” Reddinger said. “Not safety. I played a little safety in high school, but not like a true safety.”

For Reddinger, this will not be an issue as he said he prefers playing defense.

“I prefer defense a lot more,” Reddinger said. “I like laying the big hit, making plays and scoring touchdowns on defense.”

To his credit, Reddinger showed the ability to be an impact playmaker on defense during his junior season on the Morris varsity football team.

The future Panther gave fans a look at what he could do last season with 62 tackles (19 solo 43 assisted), 4 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, 5 fumble recoveries and 2 defensive touchdowns.

The versatile playmaker earned his offer to UNI during one of the North Central football clinics which took place at the beginning of June.

“I had talked to coach Randall McCray before,” Reddinger said. “He came into my school a couple months ago. Then, I was at North Central camp and he was there. After all the testing was when he said he was going to offer me.”

Despite testing well--4.55 40-yard dash, 11’ 3” broad jump and 41” vertical--, Reddinger said he did not expect UNI’s offer when it came.

“UNI was my first official FCS offer,” Reddinger said. “I did not expect to get offered right there. It was really nice to know that someone wanted me and I did not have to wait as long as I thought I would.”

Following an official visit last week, Reddinger said he knew UNI was the right place for him, highlighting the facilities and campus as key selling points.

“The facilities are awesome,” Reddinger said. “I loved the weight room. Something, I really liked about it--which is kind of weird--is their underwater treadmill. I just think it is really dope...The weight room was big for me. It had new stuff. I spend a lot of time there. So, I want a nice one.”

He also added that the new practice field and team meeting room helped separate UNI from Central Michigan, Northern Illinois, North Dakota and Illinois State where he also visited.

When asked if the Panthers recent success in sending players to the NFL had any role in his decision, Reddinger said that it did not, but shows a lot about the coaching staff’s ability to develop players.

“I did not realize how many NFL players they had,” Reddinger said. “They have had a lot. That shows they know what they are doing there. They have two linemen in the NFL now. It is cool. They know what they are doing producing players.”

