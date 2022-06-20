Panthers land commitment from Nebraska Linebacker

CEDAR FALLS -- As he made the return trip from Cedar Falls to Lincoln, Nebraska, Lincoln Southwest linebacker Brogan Ling announced his commitment to the Northern Iowa football program.

According to Ling, shortly after he arrived on campus in Cedar Falls, he knew he wanted to become a Panther.

“I feel like right away when I got there, it felt like home,” Ling said. “The community--I could tell that they backed up the college and put a lot into the college. It is a really great fan base. It seems like a great community to live in.”

Ling doubled down on the fit at UNI, stating that the relative proximity to his hometown did not play a role in choosing the Panthers.

“It was not really a factor,” Ling said. “4.5 hours is still pretty close to home…That is just where fit me best.”

The linebacker said he knew he wanted to play football at the next level from an early age.

“Ever since I was kid,” Ling said. “Right when the ball got in my hands, I knew I wanted to keep pursuing the path to play in college.”

Without any relatives who have participated in college athletics, Ling said he takes pride in becoming the first member of this family to make it to that next level.

“I think it will be nice,” Ling said. “My parents wanted to push me to be my best as well as my siblings, my grandparents and honestly everyone in the family. I think it will be pretty cool to be the first person in my family to play collegiate sports.”

A recent uptick in Division I football talent in the Lincoln area allowed Ling to improve his game against other high quality players.

“It made for way better competition,” Ling said. “Going up against them, you can base your skillsets off of them. You can work off of them and see where you need to get better.”

Demonstrated by his 45 tackles, four sacks, one interception and forced one fumble as a junior at Lincoln Southwest High School, Ling said his the biggest thing he brings to UNI is his football IQ and his ability to help make his teammates better.

“I feel like my smarts, my instincts for reading keys as well as speed,” Ling said. “Outside linebacker, for us, is a big position. You have to keep outside contain…I made sure to keep the running back in all the time. It helped our defense a ton not letting the running backs get to the outside.”

He also added that he took care of covering opposing tight ends in addition to his containment responsibilities.

With eight linebackers currently on the roster, including two seniors, Ling joins a position group with a chance to earn playing time early.

