Panthers deeper at tight end than in past seasons

In the end, Mahaffey was proud of the fight his group put forth.

“For those guys it was a great opportunity to step up and perform,” Mahaffey said. “On Saturday’s there is no substitute for game experience. Credit them for working hard and getting physically and mentally ready to play and do some challenging things, and they remained positive doing it.”

At the same time, there was a drop-off in production. One year after UNI tight ends caught 52 passes for 706 yards and six scores, the group caught 18 passes for 129 yards and no scores, and 13 of those receptions were by Moore and Bohr before they were injured.

The return of Moore, whose 39 catches in 2018 were the most by a UNI tight end in more than a decade, will help.The experience Scott, Allen and Hadachek got gives the Panthers, who add redshirt freshman Maverick Gatrost to that mix, the most depth it’s had at tight end in a long time.

“There were times we were having talks about whether to put him out there on the field,” Mahaffey said of Gatrost. “But he got that redshirt year, which allows you to get yourself more prepared physically and mentally. He is a guy we are counting on to go out and compete for a starting job.”