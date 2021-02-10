Panthers are ready to rumble

+4 College football: UNI begins prep for Feb. 19 home opener But when Farley gets inside the UNI-Dome or the Cedar Valley SportsPlex in Waterloo where the Panthers will open practice Thursday, and footballs start flying, he says it will feel more like football weather.

“It would be easy to put a one and a two down (on the depth chart) and it would be obvious who that would be, but there are so many alternating parts in there it is the next man in. The sixth offensive linemen, he might play multiple positions, or the fifth defensive back or fifth defensive linemen. … You just don’t know how it is going to work out.”

UNI has been picked to finish second in the Valley behind North Dakota State and has been ranked second or third nationally in multiple preseason polls.

“I’m looking forward to it (the season), Farley added. “It has been a huge challenge. Huge challenge. The way our team is right now I feel very comfortable going into this last week of practice. I didn’t say our first game, I just said last week of practice. We are in a good place, but we need to continue to improve.”

OUT OF ACTION: Farley said defensive linemen Isaiah Green and Thomas Wilson, wide receiver Logan Wolf, offensive guard Nick Ellis all are out for the SDSU game.

Additionally, he said center Mason Neisen is questionable.

