Panthers are ready to rumble

CEDAR FALLS – In eight days the Northern Iowa football team will play a game.
Senior defensive linemen Jared Brinkman is so excited he nearly needed a trip to the hospital Tuesday.
“It is a little odd watching the Super Bowl last week and knowing we are about to play a game,” said Brinkman, one of three Panthers to earn preseason FCS all-American honors. “I can’t wait. I told the guys yesterday that I was sitting in class and I thought I was having a heart attack because I was thinking about us playing.
UNI was picked to finish second behind North Dakota State in a preseason poll released by the MVFC Wednesday. North Dakota State which is aiming for its 10th consecutive conference crown was picked first with 101 points. UNI received 92 and South Dakota Stae 91.
“I had to cool myself off a little bit because I was getting amped up. I’m really excited. First week we get South Dakota State; couldn’t ask for a better opponent. We know our relationship with them and they know their relationship with us and it will be a physical game. I’m excited.”
Brinkman, all-American wide receiver Isaiah Weston and head coach Mark Farley met via Zoom on Wednesday with members of the media to preview UNI’s eight-game Missouri Valley Football Conference spring schedule that begins next Friday at home against the Jackrabbits.
“Completely excited. Absolutely,” said Weston who had more than 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 2019. “It has been more than a year since we suited up and played a game.
“Football mode. I’m ready to play.”
The Panthers return key players on both sides of the ball.
Quarterback Will McElvain is back after passing for 2,700 yards and 20 scores in 2019.
Running back Tyler Hoosman, Weston, and Deion McShane are other key skill players back.
Up front, Trevor Penning, Justin Peine, Erik Sorensen and Matthew Vanderslice have valuable experience.
Defensively, Brinkman, defensive tackle Tim Butcher, defensive end Brawntae Wells, linebackers Bryce Flater, a preseason all-American, and Spencer Cuvelier and defensive backs Omar Brown, Spencer Perry, Korby Sander and Austin Evans all return.
The Panthers have also added several key transfers on both sides of the ball – running back Dom Williams (Kansas), wide receiver Kendon Robinson Jr. (City College of San Francisco), wide receiver Quan Hampton (Kansas), tight end Kyle Fourtenbary (Western Kentucky) and offensive lineman Antione Frazier (Kansas) on offense. Defensive backs Benny Sapp III (Minnesota) and Demarcus Governor (Central Michigan) have transferred in and bolster that already strong group.
The main challenge for head coach Mark Farley and his staff during preseason camp is formulating a plan that will allow for adjustments when injuries occur or COVID strikes.
“We’ve had to put plans together, personnel packages together and depth charts so we can adjust via injury or COVID in an instant and the players should not be affected too much because of how it has been taught and how it has been retained.”
But when Farley gets inside the UNI-Dome or the Cedar Valley SportsPlex in Waterloo where the Panthers will open practice Thursday, and footballs start flying, he says it will feel more like football weather.
“It would be easy to put a one and a two down (on the depth chart) and it would be obvious who that would be, but there are so many alternating parts in there it is the next man in. The sixth offensive linemen, he might play multiple positions, or the fifth defensive back or fifth defensive linemen. … You just don’t know how it is going to work out.”
UNI has been picked to finish second in the Valley behind North Dakota State and has been ranked second or third nationally in multiple preseason polls.
“I’m looking forward to it (the season), Farley added. “It has been a huge challenge. Huge challenge. The way our team is right now I feel very comfortable going into this last week of practice. I didn’t say our first game, I just said last week of practice. We are in a good place, but we need to continue to improve.”
OUT OF ACTION: Farley said defensive linemen Isaiah Green and Thomas Wilson, wide receiver Logan Wolf, offensive guard Nick Ellis all are out for the SDSU game.
Additionally, he said center Mason Neisen is questionable.
GOT A SPARE SHOVEL?: While Farley said he he does not look very far past the next day, he did say the Panthers will practice outside before they travel to play Youngstown State on Feb. 27, even if that means practicing in ankle deep snow.
“I know they have as much snow as we do so, I was looking for an end loader and going out on our practice field and clearing snow,” Farley said. “... Otherwise we are going to go out in ankle deep snow. We got to get outside. I will not go to Youngstown unless we’ve practiced outside, I guarantee you that.”
ALREADY POSTPONED: COVID-19 has already struck down a MVFC game as the conference announced Wednesday that the South Dakota-Western Illinois game scheduled for Feb. 19 at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, S.D., has been rescheduled due to COVID protocols within WIU’s program.
The game will now be played on April 17.
IN TOWN, BUT NOT AVAILABLE: One true freshman who signed in December graduated from high school early and is enrolled at UNI.
Running back Terrance Kamara of Minneapolis North is what Farley jokingly referred to as the Panthers only scout team player.
Because Kamara played in the fall for his high school team, like any FBS or FCS transfer who played in the fall, he is ineligible to participate in the spring season.
20 PERCENT: As of now UNI officials are anticipating allowing just 20% of the UNI-Dome’s capacity for its four home games.
That would equate to 3,200-400 fans.
As of now single-game tickets are not available.
University officials plan to release further details in the coming week.
Schedule
Feb. 19 – South Dakota St., 7 p.m.
Feb. 27 – At Youngstown St., 11 a.m.
March 6 -- Illinois St., 4 p.m.
March 13 – At Southern Illinois, noon
March 20 – Missouri St., 1 p.m.
March 27 – At Western Illinois, 7 p.m.
April 2 – At South Dakota, 6 p.m.
April 10 – North Dakota St., 4 p.m.