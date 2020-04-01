Panther backs look to do more

Playing through those injuries, UNI rushed for just 1,663 yards and 13 touchdowns — averaging just 3.1 yards per carry — and was held to no rushing yards in its FCS quarterfinal loss at James Madison.

When fall camp rolls around in August, Danielson should have a healthier, deeper and dynamic group of running backs to work with.

“We have a nice mix of guys,” Danielson said. “There should be a good challenge for touches. The goal is not to have one guy carry the ball 35 times a game even though we’ve had to do that the last couple years because of some injuries. But the goal is to have three or four guys that can go out there and change the pace up a little bit and keep guys fresh into the fourth quarter or deep into a season when you play 15 games.

“We played 15 games this season, and the goal is not to play 15, it is to play more. You have to have a bunch of backs to keep each other spelled and healthy just to go through a long season and what this conference demands of you.”