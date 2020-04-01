Panther backs look to do more

CEDAR FALLS — College football coach Paul Rhoads used to tell a story about how his team drew up running plays for Troy Davis.
Rhoads, a defensive coach for Iowa State at the time, would watch game film of Davis with the team’s offensive coordinator.
During those film sessions, Rhoads noted opposing defenses would stack the box and would have one more defender than his team had blockers, and when he asked the offensive coordinator how Davis was so successful the answer was succinct.
“Davis needed to account for one defender himself. It was up to him to make one guy miss,” was how Rhoads recounted the story.
University of Northern Iowa running backs coach Nick Danielson doesn’t have a Troy Davis, but his message was the same during off-season meetings.
“That is one of the biggest things we focused on as a room this winter,” Danielson said. “Where our identity has to grow is we have to step up and make plays that aren’t just given to us by our offensive line. We have to step up and make plays … do stuff on our own, turn 10-yard runs into 30-yard runs … things like that.”
Injuries limited Panther running backs a year ago. Leading rusher Trevor Allen dealt with upper and lower body injuries. Tyler Hoosman, who was emerging as a go-to guy, suffered a bad ankle sprain and underwent the same “tight rope” ankle surgery former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had on both his ankles, slowing him late in the season. Alphonso Soko suffered a ruptured Achilles at North Dakota State.
Playing through those injuries, UNI rushed for just 1,663 yards and 13 touchdowns — averaging just 3.1 yards per carry — and was held to no rushing yards in its FCS quarterfinal loss at James Madison.
When fall camp rolls around in August, Danielson should have a healthier, deeper and dynamic group of running backs to work with.
“We have a nice mix of guys,” Danielson said. “There should be a good challenge for touches. The goal is not to have one guy carry the ball 35 times a game even though we’ve had to do that the last couple years because of some injuries. But the goal is to have three or four guys that can go out there and change the pace up a little bit and keep guys fresh into the fourth quarter or deep into a season when you play 15 games.
“We played 15 games this season, and the goal is not to play 15, it is to play more. You have to have a bunch of backs to keep each other spelled and healthy just to go through a long season and what this conference demands of you.”
Hoosman, a junior, is the top returning rusher. He averaged 4.2 yards per carry while rushing for 388 yards and four scores. Soko continues to work his way back to health, while Nick McCabe rushed 34 times for 93 yards and a score last season as a true freshman, including critical carries in UNI’s road victory at then No. 7 Illinois State.
“We lost both Trevor (Allen) and Tyler (Hoosman) on back-to-back drives, and Nick came in and helped milk the game away,” Danielson said. “Getting Nick early reps in the season allowed us not even to flinch when we suffered some injuries against a big-time opponent in a road game. Now, he’s only going to take a step forward.”
Also returning is Sam Schnee, who bounced between receiver and running back. He rushed 33 times for 128 yards in six games, including 74 on 18 carries in a regular-season game at South Dakota State.
Quarterback Will McElvain also figures into the run game, with 370 yards last season.
“We have some good experience, some good game reps,” Danielson said.
To further add depth, UNI signed Kansas City, Kan., native Jaylin Richardson and added Kansas transfer Dom Williams, a junior.
Richardson was originally a Kansas commit, but signed with the Panthers in December, graduated high school and enrolled early at UNI.
“He’s a big strong kid,” Danielson said. “He has size and a powerful running style and still elusive speed to make things happen. It was awesome to get my hands on him and work with him one-on-one throughout the winter. I think that was a huge advantage for him.”
In two seasons plus four games last fall, Williams rushed 126 times for 410 yards and three touchdowns for the Jayhawks. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound Texas native is a playmaker.
“Dom brings an explosive edge,” Danielson said. “He is a stacked, powerful looking kid … brings a home run threat and game experience to our room.”
Danielson says two more returners, Cedar Falls native Sam Gary and Waterloo native Kendall Robinson, both redshirts in 2019, add more depth.
“Sam has been doing a great job,” Danielson said. “He’s trimmed his weight down, and I was looking forward to seeing him open it up. He did a great job on the scout team last year.
“And, the guy we are really forward to seeing is Kendall Robinson. He has a lot of natural ability and had a good winter. He has blown up. If he wasn’t from here, was from out of state, people would not recognize him because he has transformed his body.”
Danielson has a deeper stable of backs heading into the 2020 season, and he repeated he’s not looking for one bell cow.
“It’s not going to be about one guy,” he said. “It is about the whole group. If one guy has broken off a 40-yard run, then we all have broken off a 40-yard run. It’s a philosophy that we have to live through each other and we all succeed and fail together. They’ve bought into it.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!