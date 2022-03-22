Observations from UNI's Pro Day

Northern Iowa’s Pro Day has come and gone along with scouts from all 32 NFL teams. Here are a few observations from Monday’s event.

Pencil in PenningEven his teammates admitted that Penning was the biggest reason for scouts from every pro team showing up to the UNI-Dome on Monday. Penning is widely projected to be a first round pick in next months NFL Draft and the massive turnout Monday shows it.

After putting up excellent numbers at the NFL Combine, Penning mostly focused on his position drills. He did participate in the bench press, where he put up 29 reps of 225.

A source said the Buffalo Bills have been “interested” in Penning. The OT spent time talking with scouts from the Los Angles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles and stepped away for a 30 minute private meeting with a scout from an unknown team.

All of that is to say, the buzz around Penning is continuing to grow.

Shawshank RedemptionIt’s been a long, strange journey for running back Bradrick Shaw, but his performance on Monday may have made his next destination the NFL.

After beginning his career at the University of Wisconsin, Shaw transferred to Cal in 2020 before ending up at UNI last season. He rushed for 462 yards and 3 touchdowns last season and while his stats may not jump off the page, his numbers from Monday sure do.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder put up 30 reps on the bench, ran a 4.58 40-yard dash time, had a 37.5 inch vertical, a 10-5 broad jump and a 7.70 three-cone drill. Shaw was asked to work in a running back drill by a scout from the New Orleans Saints.

(general) manageWhile every NFL team had at least one scout at UNI’s Pro Day, several had more than one, including the Tennessee Titans who had three.

Except one of them wasn’t a scout. It was General Manager Jon Robinson.

Robinson had his eyes focused on Penning throughout the day and one of his scouts ran an O-line specific drill with Penning, Antoine Frazier and tight end Kyle Fourtenbary.

In addition to Robinson, Washington Commanders GM Martin Mayhew was in attendance with an eye on Penning. He was the lone representative from Washington.

The Baltimore Ravens, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles all appeared to have multiple scouts in attendance as well.

Go Weston young manActually, Monday would indicate that receiver Isaiah Weston isn’t going west at all.

Weston, who opened up a lot of eyes with his performance at the NFL Combine, continued to impress at UNI’s Pro Day. He put up a broad jump of 11-3 with a three-cone drill of 7.20. That was after he ran a 4.42 at the combine to go with a 40 inch vertical jump.

After completing all of his drills, Weston was seen chatting with a scout for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Afterward, Weston engaged in a long talk with the scout from the Detroit Lions.

Weston projects as a mid-to-late round pick.

Upper dog

It wasn’t all UNI players participating on Monday. Morningside receiver Reid Jurgensmeier and Erik Hansen of Upper Iowa both came out to show off their skills for a chance at getting selected.

Hansen in particular was impressive. The 6-foot-1, 249 lbs. defensive lineman put up 27 bench reps, ran the 40 in 4.77 seconds, had a 30.5 inch vertical, a 9-7 broad jump and a three-cone time of 7.33.

More impressive than his raw numbers, perhaps, was his versatility. Hansen took part in drills at defensive line, fullback and linebacker. As a defensive end at Upper Iowa, he compiled 8.5 sacks and 20 TFLs last season, earning him a spot on the Division II All-American team. It was the second such selection of Hansen’s career.

Hansen ran the fullback drill being run by the Saints’ scout. The two were engaged in lengthy talks after the drills wrapped.

The NFL Draft is set to begin Thursday, April 28 and conclude Saturday April 30.

