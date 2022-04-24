Notes from the UNI spring game

UNI held their annual spring football game on Saturday. Let's get into some of the notable aspects of the day.

New coach, who dis?

Head coach Mark Farley spoke after practice about how pleased he was with how the spring went considering the new pieces in place. Two of those new pieces are on the sideline in QB coach Bodie Reeder and assistant Drew Tate. Offensive line coach Ryan Clanton is also adding additional responsibilities to his plate.

Quarterback Theo Day said he felt good about where the offense is given the changes on the coaching staff.

“I think the spring went pretty well considering we’re all learning a new offense,” he said. “I learned a new offense coming in last year and then had to do it all over again. I’ve been through four different spring practices now four different years so I’ve seen a decent amount. I feel like offensively we look pretty good.”

QB competition

Speaking of Day, Farley reiterated that he remains the starting quarterback exiting the spring. However, he continued to heap praise on redshirt sophomore Matt Morrissey.

“At this point leaving camp (Day) is (the starter), but I tell you what, Matt’s really had a good camp,” Farley said. “That’s why (the competition) will go into the fall...They’ll have to do a good job this summer and we’ll see where we end up in September.”

Both quarterbacks looked strong on Saturday. Day went 10-for-15 passing including nine of his first 11 attempts, leading a scoring drive on his second possession. While Dom Williams got credit for the touchdown, it was Day's 25-yard completion to Sergio Morancy that set the play up on the two-yard line.

Morrissey shook off a near interception on his first pass attempt and an overthrow on his second by completing his next seven throws to finish 7-for-11 on the day. Those numbers included a big third down completion under pressure and a short toss to running back Vance McShance who proceeded to take the ball 48 yards for a touchdown. Morrissey also led a field goal drive, giving him two scoring possessions to Day's one.

What a...pass?

As sharp as the top two QBs looked, the biggest passing play of the day didn't come from either of them. Heck, it didn't even come from a full-time quarterback.

Cedar Falls graduate Cael Loecher stepped in at quarterback with the fourth unit and ended up completing a 62-yard pass to Tay Norman, a Waterloo West grad. Loecher even surprised himself with the enormous play that earned the biggest response from the fans in attendance.

"I would say no," he said when asked if he expected to have the longest pass of the day. "I got the shot called so I figured I may as well take it."

Big play backfield

Williams, McShane, Amauri Peseck-Hickson and Ryan Ostrich all had nice days at running back while Terrance Kamara chipped in the best run of the day with a 46-yard scamper.

"I feel like all of us feed off of each other," Williams said. "Just seeing one person hit off a big run...I feel is good for us. Competition brings out the best in all of us."

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0