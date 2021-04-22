Northern Iowa's Jared Brinkman MVFC's Defensive Player of the Year

CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa defensive tackle Jared Brinkman has been named the 2021 Missouri Valley Conference defensive player of the year announced the league Thursday.

The defensive tackle from Iowa City led the MVFC with nine tackles for loss while also tallying three quarterback hurries and forcing two fumbles. He had 4.5 TFLs and a sack against Missouri State.

Eight other UNI players were honored with all-league recognition.

Brinkman, linebacker Spencer Cuvelier and sophomore kicker Matthew Cook were named to the first team. Defensive end Brawntae Wells and cornerback Austin Evans were second team picks.

Cornerback Omar Brown, receiver Quan Hampton and offensive tackle Trevor Penning earned honorable mention honors.

Brinkman is the 10th Panther to win Defensive Player of the Year honors and it is the 13th time since 1985 that a UNI defender has won the award. The last Panther to win it was Karter Schult in 2016.

The Buck Buchanan award finalist (An award given to the top defensive player in the FCS), Brinkman finished with 38 tackles.