Northern Iowa releases spring football schedule

Then UNI is on the road Western Illinois, at Southern Illinois and at Youngstown State the next three weekends. That is a gauntlet.

UNI has lost the last three times its visited YSU’s Stambaugh Stadium, Southern Illinois is on the rise and was ranked 24th in the preseason poll, and Western Illinois is 3-2 in its last five meetings with the Panthers.

“It’s a strong schedule because of the league we play in,” Farley said. “There are a lot of variables that we had to factor into that we wouldn’t have had to factor in a normal season.

“We have the Sport Show, the Antique Show that is held here annually in the UNI-Dome and are important events for UNI. We got to feel fortunate that we are getting to play. Being on the road for the entire month of March, that is just another part of the challenge and mentally we got to be ready for it.”

Start times and the league’s television schedule will be announced at a later date.

UNI will have a bye week in week seven on April 3 before hosting defending national champions North Dakota State on April 10 and South Dakota State April 17 to close the regular season.