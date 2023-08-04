CEDAR FALLS — Parker Thomas answered the question in a manner that can best be described as prompt and direct.

What drew you to commit to Northern Iowa?

“The coaches,” Thomas said.

He let the response marinate a moment before expanding, offering more insight into his decision to commit as a member of the Panthers’ football recruiting class of 2024.

“[The coaches] were asking me about my shoulder when I was healing through that,” Thomas said. “They always checked up on me. They made it really family-oriented. They talked to my parents every time I was there. They always followed up and texted me a ton. I really liked that about UNI.”

A two-star interior offensive line prospect per 247Sports, Thomas chose UNI over an offer from Army and interest from a number of regional Division I programs, announcing his decision on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

Although he highlight no coaches in particular, when asked about Rick Nelson, the Panthers offensive line coach and his future position coach, Thomas spoke highly of the man and coach.

“He is a really good guy,” Thomas said. “He is really fun to be around…and he is also a really good coach. He has helped…10 guys get NFL contracts. So, he knows what he is talking about.

That is exactly what you want in a coach.”

Here are three things to know about Thomas after his commitment to UNI:

1. Loves football, plays physicalA three-sport athlete at Sheldon High School, Thomas also participates in basketball and track and field though he missed the 2023 track season with a shoulder injury.

Despite his multi-sport participation, nothing gets Thomas more excited than football.

“I do other sports,” Thomas said. “But, I do not like any of them like football. I would never put as much time into basketball or track as I would football. It is just something I really like doing.

And, I turned out to pretty good at it so I figured I might as well stick with it.”

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound prospect added that, when he gets on the gridiron, he feels his greatest strength is his physicality.

“I am really physical,” Thomas said. “I can move well…I feel like my presence on the line—a lot of guys seem like they are scared. I feel like I am more physical than the guy I go against most of the time.”

2. Undeterred

by junior-year shoulder injuryThomas underwent shoulder surgery in May for a torn shoulder sustained during football season.

Thomas suffered the shoulder tear in week three of the 2022 football season during an Orabs 34-9 win over Sibley-Ocheyedan. Thomas finished the football season and appeared in 12 basketball games before sitting out for the remainder of basketball and track season.

He also made the decision to not attend any summer football camps to allow the shoulder to heal ahead of his senior season of football.

“I did not go to any camps because of all the contact in there,” Thomas said. “All of the coaches that I was talking to said that was fine. They understood that I would not want to do anything that would ruin my senior year.

UNI was really about that. I told coach Farley and he said ‘Do not even worry about it. Do not come and risk anything. We do not need that.’…I did not really do a whole lot in terms of [camps] this summer.”

Thomas continued to work with his teammates in Sheldon, however, and said he expects to return to the gridiron soon.

“I will be cleared on Tuesday,” Thomas said. “So, I am almost done with it. Everything went smooth. The doctor’s said they liked how everything was healing. They said it should not be a problem.”

3. Wants team success in senior seasonHeading into his final year of high school football, Thomas said he wanted to help pave the way for more team success after the Orabs finished 4-5 last year.

“I hope we do a lot better as a team,” Thomas said. “We have had a little bit of a not-so-good record lately. We are putting together a pretty good team this year. So, I want to do everything I can to help us win and make a playoff run or state run—whatever it turns out to be.”

Thomas continued and described team success as his top priority in 2023.

“If I do good and the team is not that good, then I do not feel that good about the season anyways,” Thomas said. “I would rather us have a good year and a fun year. I want to have a good experience for my last year of high school football.”

Parker Thomas bears no relation to fellow class of 2024 recruit Sam Thomas.