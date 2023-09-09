Shortcomings in all three phases plagued the Northern Iowa Panthers against Iowa State in week one.

With a marquee matchup against No. 12 Weber State on tap for Saturday, here are three keys for No. 21 UNI to right the ship against the Wildcats:

1. Find offensive rhythm: Panthers head coach Mark Farley keyed on a lack of rhythm immediately following the loss to the Cyclones last Saturday. Citing specifically the expectations for the UNI offense in year three with Theo Day at quarterback and year two of Bodie Reeder as offensive coordinator, Farley said—flatly—the Panthers fell short in week one.

With no time to lick their wounds against another daunting opponent, Day and the Panthers need to find a rhythm on offense against a Weber State team which finished 14th in FCS in terms of total defense a year ago. Led by Big Sky Defensive Preseason MVP Winston Reid, the Wildcats defense presents a challenge no less simple to overcome than Iowa State’s dominant defensive unit.

With how quickly the loss to Iowa State got out of hand due to inefficient play on offense, UNI must avoid another slow start if it wants to send Weber State back to Ogden with a loss.

2. Shore up special teams: In week one, the Panthers punt coverage unit allowed an average of 30 yards per kickoff return resulting in Cyclones drives that start at the UNI 21-yard line and ISU 47-yard line.

During the drive which started at the 21-yard line, the Cyclones plodded along, averaging three yards per play, but found the end zone after seven plays due to their advantageous field position. The touchdown pushed Iowa State’s lead to 14-0 and took in remaining momentum away from UNI.

Although Weber State only managed 13.1 yards across seven punt returns, the Wildcats did score a 100-yard kick return touchdown which netted Abraham Williams a Big Sky Special Teams Player of the Week honor.

With how impactful special teams proved to be against Iowa State, containing Williams and the punt return of Weber State will play a significant factor in Saturday’s outcome.

3. Keep a pedestrian offense pedestrian: The Weber State offense managed just 306 total yards of offense in week one against Division II Central Washington. It should be noted that Central Washington is not a top 25 team in Division II and it finished 42nd in Division II in total defense in 2022.

In other words, Weber State’s offense producing a middling performance against an average Division II program and held a slim 14-10 lead at halftime before erupting for three scores in the third quarter.

Weber State’s offense never found the end zone when it started at its own 24-yard line or worse and got two of its touchdowns on drives beginning at the Central Washington 13 and 36 yard lines. Sixth-year junior quarterback Kylan Weisser proved inefficient, completing 57.1% of his passes for 116 yards and one touchdown.

Junior running back Damon Bankston provided the lone bright spot, rushing for 119 yards on 13 attempts—a 9.2 yards per carry average—with two touchdowns.

If the Panthers can keep the Wildcats pedestrian offense pedestrian—stall the Weber State run game and win the field position battle—they will be in strong position to win the top 25 battle.

What’s at stake: It is unlikely—barring a blowout—that either team finds themselves outside the top 25 following this contest, but it could go a long way in cementing their status as a playoff contender. Both teams face daunting roads ahead against elite conference foes with a combined seven games against Top 25 teams (four for UNI, three for Weber State) in store for the Panthers and Wildcats during conference play. Thus, an early top 25 win in either program’s pocket can bolster a playoff resume come November.

Prediction: UNI finds some rhythm on offense, though it lags behind where it should be, and the Panthers find the end zone twice in the first half before trading second quarter field goals with Wildcats prior to halftime. Both defense lock in during the second half, but UNI finds the end zone to take a 24-3 lead. The Wildcats score a garbage-time touchdown to trim the ultimate margin of victory though it does little to sour the feeling that UNI proved itself clearly superior.

UNI 24, Weber State 10