CEDAR FALLS — The headline read, “Best college QB in Iowa? It might be UNI’s Day.”

Theo Day, the subject of the headline found in the Monday, August 7 edition of The Des Moines Register, does not put much importance on outside noise.

“I feel like I do a pretty good job at that,” Day said. “For the most part—especially during the season—I am not going to look at what other people say about me. I have enough to focus on around here in trying to run the offense and trying to get better.”

However, his teammates and coaches at Northern Iowa know better than to paint The Register’s statement as a mere possibility.

Day, a redshirt senior with 21 starts under his belt for the Panthers, is the best college quarterback in the state.

“He definitely is,” UNI defensive back Woo Governor said.

Day, who spent three years at Michigan State before transferring to UNI in the summer of 2021, cemented himself as the top talent under center among Iowa’s four Division I football programs last season. In 11 games in 2022, Day threw for 3,121 yards and 26 touchdowns with a 65% completion percentage.

His teammates knew he possessed a special skillset early in his time in Cedar Falls.

Junior wide receiver Sergio Morancy recalls his first-time seeing Day during his freshman season in 2021. On the first day of summer access, Day, who only recently transferred to Cedar Falls, made an immediate impact on Morancy.

“When Theo first came…he did not talk much,” Morancy said. “But he was just like a big presence. He passed the eye test.

We are throwing and the way he was throwing and the way he looked…I was like, ‘Holy s—-, this guy looks like an NFL quarterback.’ Even to the cadence and the way he carries himself, he carries himself like an NFL quarterback.”

From his perspective in the secondary, Governor said Day’s talent was evident and described it as “generational.” But the challenges of transferring held Day back in his first season according to Governor, who also joined UNI out of the transfer portal after one season at Central Michigan.

“Transferring is hard,” Governor said. “It is a lot…on your back. It is a big weight. So, when you transfer, you are in a new place, there are a lot of thoughts going through your head.”

Day started 10 games for the Panthers in 2021, leading UNI to a playoff berth while throwing for 2,316 yards and 16 touchdowns. However, 11 interceptions and a 56% completion percentage left some elements of a star quarterback to be desired when evaluating his first season under center.

The Canton, Michigan-product cast aside any doubts—internal or external—with his play in 2022.

According to many in the UNI football program, Day’s growing confidence made the difference last year.

“The talent was evident,” Governor said. “What clicked for him and what it took was him knowing his talent—that confidence.”

Even Day noticed the effect that his growing confidence had on his play compared to his first season.

“As I made more throws…it kept on building through that 2021 season,” Day said. “I had confidence going into to 2022. That was the reason I had more success in the previous year because that confidence just keeps on growing.”

UNI head coach Mark Farley said that swelling confidence unlocked not only Day’s natural ability at the quarterback position, but his instincts, which further elevated his game, as well.

“The confidence unlocks your instincts,” Farley said. “It lets you play in a way that you have some freedom to it. Some people say the game slows down. What I say is when you have confidence, you are aware of things, and you sense things as much as you see things.

“That is what confidence does for you. You are probably a couple seconds ahead of the thought process. So, you are reacting to stuff instead of always thinking about it and being a little bit hesitant about it.”

Confidence, natural talent and instincts combined to transform Day from an unheralded prospect, who won the starting quarterback job in a fall camp battle a year ago, into an unstoppable machine at the helm of UNI’s offense, his legend only growing week after week.

“My favorite play of Theo’s was against South Dakota State,” Governor said, recalling the Panthers near upset of the eventual champions in 2022. “It was the two-minute drill. We were going no-huddle. He ends up getting his tooth knocked out—has a bloody mouth. Next play—quarterback power—runs into the end zone.”

That combination of intangibles also allowed Day to emerge as a leader, tight end Alex Allen said, dolling out confidence to his teammates as much as his own grew.

“He brings so much confidence,” Allen said. “He is a really good leader for our room. Whenever we go out on the field with him, we know that we have one of the best…and we can win no matter what…

We are just out there having fun. That is the biggest thing. When it is fun, you are pretty dang good.”

According to Allen, Day’s ability to lead the team separates him from the other quarterbacks Allen has worked with during his six seasons at UNI.

“Some of the past quarterbacks have not been as much vocal leaders as Theo has,” Allen said. “Theo came on and—he is still kind of a little shy guy, but he grabbed the bull by the horns, took the offense over. He breaks us down every day.

It is good to look at your quarterback and know that he is going to be the first one in the charge. He is going to be the one leading the way…When you hear him talk, everyone kind of quiets down because he only talks when he needs to…It is fun to see him be loud and take charge as he has.”

Morancy also noted Day’s leadership helps him standout in addition to his on-field abilities.

“He is a real leader,” Morancy said. “He takes charge of the huddle. He tells when you mess up and he is not afraid to tell you how it is…Yesterday, I messed up and he had to get me right. I really appreciate that because some players might be scared to talk to you, but Theo—he knows this is team and he takes charge.”

With Day under center, the Panthers look primed for an exciting 2023 campaign and appeared as the No. 23 team in the Stats Perform FCS preseason Top 25. Allen and Morancy both expect fireworks from the offense.

“There is no ceiling,” Allen said. “We just cannot hurt ourselves. It does not matter who the opponent is or who we are playing. It is just really all on us and how great we want to be.”

Theo—he is going to have a year,” Morancy said. “Even through these first few practices of fall camp, you can tell he is ready.”

According to Farley, the biggest challenge to his quarterback this coming season will be the challenge of great expectations.

“Theo has a chance to have a really good season because of his talent, number one, his experience, number two,” Farley said. “And what will swing the pendulum will be his confidence, number three.

He has to go out and prove it every day. The more you get set on that stage of this is what you are supposed to be—that is the biggest challenge he has to overcome right now. Now, there is an expectation where before there was not.”

Iowa, Iowa State and Drake experienced instability at quarterback in 2022 and will all enter the 2023 season with a different starting quarterback than week one a year ago. In Cedar Falls, Day brings a sense of calm, leadership and limitless potential to the Panthers offense in 2023 as the best college quarterback in Iowa.

“I feel like right now I am as confident—more confident—than I have ever been playing football,” Day said. “I feel like there is a lot less pressure going out to practice and wanting to perform for the coaches. I understand that I can do this and do this at a high level. It makes that everyday grind just that much more fun.”