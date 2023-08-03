CEDAR FALLS — All signs pointed to an improved season for Northern Iowa football during the Missouri Valley Football Conference virtual media days on Tuesday.

It took but one question for Mark Farley to be asked about returning starting quarterback Theo Day. Northern Iowa’s head coach responded with resounding praise for the special talent.

“As a thrower, as an athlete and all the things that you can measure…he is as good as I have had,” Farley said. “He has the height…He has great vision. He has a super strong arm. He can run—very agile, very committed…What he needed the most was the confidence. The only way you can gain confidence is through experience. Through experience and through his play, he has catapulted himself to the top quarterback that I have had…

I am really excited for Theo Day and I am really excited for our offense because of his ability and what he has become through the University of Northern Iowa.”

Praise for Day should be expected after the Canton, Michigan-product put up 3,121 yards and 26 touchdowns through the air in his second season in Cedar Falls.

However, Farley also offered similar plaudits for redshirt senior defensive lineman Khristian Boyd when asked who may become surprise impact players on the Panthers defense.

“Khristian Boyd—he is the Theo Day of our defense,” Farley said. “He is a great football player…He has been healthy for the last two years now…I watch him work. I know what he is. He is Theo Day of defense.”

Farley also highlighted former Iowa State transfer Cordarrius Bailey as a player he believes will play a significant role on the Panthers defense.

With impact playmakers in place on both sides of the ball, Farley noted that the UNI coaching staff can be described in similarly glowing terms with the return of defensive coordinator Jeremiah Johnson, defensive backs coach Keelon Brookins and offensive line coach Rick Nelson.

According to Farley, inexperience amongst the coaching staff last year, when the Panthers stumbled out of the gate, going 0-3, exacerbated their issues.

“It is like having a young football team or maybe a newcomer to your football team,” Farley said. “You are limited on what you can play. You are limited on what you can get it…because you do not have the experience, the communication-efficiency.

We had players that were sixth-year guys, fourth-year guys. They knew the system better than maybe some of the coaches did because they had been in the system so long.”

The return of Johnson, Brookins and Nelson opens up the Panthers to have a more efficient season in 2023.

“Now, you add the factor that you have JJ, Keelon—Rick Nelson,” Farley said. “They have been at our program upwards of 5-14 years. It is an easy transition and we are much more efficient…

We can move more quickly into what we are playing, the detail of what we are playing because they know where it goes. They know the ins and outs of the calls and the strengths and the weaknesses and the detail of what should be emphasized at practice to make the calls more productive for us. There is no question that it has moved our install…up more quickly.”

In addition to their familiarity with the system and points of emphasis, Farley said the returning coaches have allowed the Panthers to install their system in camp at a faster rate this year. Last year, the need for growth and progress dominated discussion surrounding the Panthers—specifically on the defensive side of the ball—until mid-October when UNI reeled off three consecutive wins.

According to Farley, the Panthers are strides ahead of last year.

“I have a couple one-year-old grandkids right now,” Farley said. “It is like watching your one-year-old crawl before he can walk. Then he is wobbling all over the place and falling down. Then he starts into running a little bit.

I think we can come out running a little bit this time. We are passed the crawl phase and we are passed the getting up and wobbling phase. We are in the running phase.”

Farley tempered expectations slightly, saying the Panthers “trip quite a bit,” but said he felt good about their system install and the timing of the process.

Efficiency in the Panthers’ ability to prepare for the 2023 season becomes even more important when considering the opening slate for the Panthers. UNI debuts against Iowa State before facing Idaho State and Weber State out of the Big Sky conference.

“We open up at Iowa State, which is always a great football game for us,” Farley said. “The non-conference is Weber State and Idaho State. So, we go into the Big Sky, play within that division and Weber is one of the top contenders for their league every year…We get them here.

Typical Northern Iowa schedule—strong schedule…It is always good to get Iowa or Iowa State on our schedule.”