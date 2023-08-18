CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa held its annual football media day on Friday.

Panthers head coach Mark Farley discussed a number of topics including sports gambling, the season ahead and the buzz around his program heading into the 2023 season.

Here are three things we learned at UNI media day:

1. Three walk-ons among six captains: UNI will have six captains this fall with two of them being coaches’ picks — Theo Day and Khristian Boyd.

Farley said he figured Boyd and Day would’ve been natural selections by the players so by eliminating them before the player vote the staff would learn exactly whom his squad saw as its leaders.

The other four selected by the team on Wednesday night could not have pleased Farley more.

Boyd and Day will be joined at midfield Aug. 2 when UNI opens at Iowa State by placekicker Matthew Cook, wide receiver Sam Schnee, defensive back Woo Governor and offensive linemen Chase Arends.

Three of the four selected are former walk-on players – Cook, Schnee and Arends.

“I think that speaks a lot about the culture of the team and it speaks a lot to they were not just picking their friends … it was not a popularity contest,” Farley said. “These guys are playing for us because they worked their tail off, did it our way, did it their way and made themselves into players.

“That is who we are. We don’t give nothing for free, so you have to go find a way to earn it and that is exactly what those three have done.”

2. Panthers cannot get ‘caught up in the fog’

Play your game and prepare your way.

Farley does not want the Panthers to pay attention to the outside noise, particularly the outside noise praising the Panthers.

UNI enters the season at No. 23 in the STATS Perform FCS Top 25 and return superstar quarterback Theo Day, who has garnered nation-wide interest in NFL scouting circles and praise from the media.

To Farley, that is ‘fog’—a distraction, something to get lost in. Farley described the bulk of talk on media day as fog. The Panthers cannot get lost in the fog according to Farley.

“If we are same as, we are no good,” Farley said. “We cannot come in here and think this same as, just get through the day—we have to get better every day. Yesterday was easy compared to what today is going to be.

If we approach it that way, we can get better today. If we come out here just because it is picture day and do same as down there, we do not get better today. If you do that, people catch up and pass you. We cannot afford to do that.”

3. UNI ‘not perfect,’ but escaping trouble amid state gambling probe: So far, UNI has yet to have a player charged in the state’s ongoing probe into sports gambling by college athletes.

Farley said the Panthers have avoided the investigation so far because of continued education on NCAA rules, but also because of the overall team culture.

“I’m not saying we are perfect at it by any means or what we are doing is right, but it is a continued conversation that is brought up, even in the context of character and who you represent,” Farley said. “I think when you represent something bigger than yourself, you have a little bit different thought of what you are doing.”

Farley also said, like the current state of the transfer portal and NIL, there needs to be a bit more oversight into the gambling issues.

While he thinks UNI may not have the best answer to the issue, it is working so far, and it will continue that way.

“I just know that we put in the time in at certain times of the year was in leadership development and communication,” Farley said. “Hopefully, what you say will stay with them.”

Courier Sports Editor Jim Nelson, and Globe Gazette sportswriter Nate Thomas contributed to this story