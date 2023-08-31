CEDAR FALLS — The turbulence in the Iowa State football program amid the ongoing sports gambling probe could not be missed.

Suspensions and departures of numerous Cyclones players—including 2022 starting quarterback-running back duo Hunter Dekkers and Jirehl Brock—bring uncertainty to the program. Adding to the uncertainty, the Cyclones released their depth chart without naming a starting quarterback or running back, opting to list “either/or” options at both positions.

Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley wrestles with the unpredictability wrought by the uncertain Cyclones’ roster as the Panthers prepare for a season opening bout with Iowa State.

On Monday, Farley said the depth chart released by Iowa State does not surprise him and that he expects to face each of the Cyclones listed in either/or position battles. The bigger concern to Farley is how are Iowa State adjusts its system to its new coaches on offense.

“In the first game, it is always difficult even if you had the starting quarterback back there,” Farley said. “They have some new coaches there. They have a new offensive coordinator…I think that is probably more concerning than it is which quarterback is going to play.”

Nate Scheelhaase enters his first season as offensive coordinator for Iowa State while new position coaches take over at running back (Jordan Langs), offensive line (Ryan Clanton) and wide receiver (Noah Pauley).

In addition to the uncertainty of how Scheelhaase will modify the Cyclones offensive scheme, Clanton, who served as the UNI offensive line coach from 2018-22, provides Iowa State with a coach highly familiar with the Panthers according to Farley.

“He knows us,” Farley said. “The neutralization factor is he knows about our offense and our defense. We know about his offense. So, check mark to them. He probably gives them a lot more value in a staff room than maybe the other way around.

He is a good coach. I am happy for him. I know he is probably exciting for this football game as his players will be. He is a very emotional guy that loves the game.”

Langs makes his debut at the Division I level after leading new NAIA powerhouse Indiana Wesleyan since 2016. Pauley served in the same position at North Dakota State since 2019.

Last season, the Panthers fell to Air Force 48-17 in their season opening contest. The loss seemed the hang over the Panthers—specifically the defense—for the next month as UNI got off to a 0-3 start.

Part of UNI’s early struggles in 2022 can be a product of the loss to the Falcons while some credit goes to the Panthers’ tough early slate, facing North Dakota and Sacramento State in the two weeks following the season opener.

While he could not answer how he plans to avoid a similarly sluggish start facing an FBS program in week one for the fourth consecutive, non-Covid season, Farley said he expects the Cyclones’ style of play to help ease the Panthers start to the 2023 season.

“We are rated as the second strongest schedule in FCS,” Farley said. “We are the strongest, I think, the last seven years in a row—top two in the country every time.

Is it any different than any other year? No. Is it probably more…common to play Iowa State instead of Air Force? I think that is a big difference.”

In Ames, all eyes will be on the men under center on both sides of the ball.

When asked about his quarterback situation during media availability on Tuesday, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell told reporters that none of Rocco Becht, JJ Kohl or Tanner Hughes managed to separate from the pack during fall camp though Hughes did not receive either/or status with Becht and Kohl, who took the top spots on the depth chart.

“All three guys have had really good camps,” Campbell said. “They have grown forward…I think one of the things that, if you asked our kids in the locker room, our kids have elite belief in what is going on at quarterback. We all do too.”

Campbell said he expects to use all three quarterbacks on Saturday.

On the other side of the ball, defensive coordinator Jon Heacock and a select few defenders fielded numerous questions about UNI quarterback Theo Day and the Panthers revitalized offense under offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder.

According to Heacock, the Cyclones will face a “tall task” in attempting to stymie Day and the Panthers offense.

“I think he is obviously an NFL quarterback,” Heacock said. “his mobility, arm strength, stability—you know all those different things—experience—I think he is one of those guys [He is] very talented. [There is] a great offense surrounding him—a lot of veterans on that group.”

Junior defensive end Joey Petersen said a key to stopping the Panthers offense is by slowing it down early and causing frustration.

“They get frustrated at times,” Petersen said. “So, kind of getting uncomfortable, getting them out of their comfort zone. Just trying to move them around, get the quarterbacks to spread out, get the receivers covered up, making sure they are having to get away from that stuff.

They lost their running backs last year so we have to shut down the run early.”

The Panthers fell to Iowa State, 16-10, in the last meeting between the two programs in 2021, improving the Cyclones’ winning-streak in the series to three consecutive victories. UNI last defeated Iowa State, 25-20, in 2016 as the Panthers forced three turnovers, including two interceptions, and held the Cyclones to 51 rushing yards.