CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa fans knew a big time commitment lied on the horizon.

On Saturday, just before the start of a 48-hour, eight-commit run for the Panthers, UNI wide receivers coach Joe Ganz seemingly teased as much.

“Massive news out of the 402 today!!” Ganz wrote in a post to X, formerly known as Twitter. A gif of a black panther stalking its way toward an unseen camera accompanied the post.

The area code 402 covers eastern Nebraska including Omaha—Ganz’s recruiting area of expertise.

However, after seven commitments on Sunday and Monday, a 402 area prospect had not announced a commitment to UNI.

The massive news—and Panthers eager to hear it—waited until Tuesday.

Sam Thomas, a rising senior at Elkhorn North in Elkhorn, Nebraska, a suburb of Omaha, announced his commitment to UNI on X. The newest member of the Panthers’ football recruiting class of 2024 capped off a brief message accompanying his annoucnement with: “Can’t wait to be a Panther!”

Not wanting to have his college decision hanging over his head during his senior year of football, Thomas picked the panthers over nation-wide interest as the No. 14 player in the state of Nebraska and a three-star offensive tackle prospect per 247Sports.

In an interview with The Courier, Thomas expanded on his excitement to join UNI and its recent run of dominance in the trenches.

“Their past history has been great,” Thomas said. “Obviously recently with Trevor Penning and Spencer Brown…It is kind of crazy and that is a big thing for me why I went there. I know I will be developed and give myself a good shot at the league.”

The Nebraska native added that being recruited by Ganz, a former Nebraska Huskers quarterback, provided a fun experience.

“I did not get to see him play…or any of his film,” Thomas said. “But, it is pretty awesome growing up as a Husker fan and getting to be recruited by coach Ganz.

He is just such a great dude. He is awesome to talk to.”

Here are three things to know about Thomas after his commitment to UNI:

1. There was no

place like UNIWhen Thomas announced his decision on Tuesday, he picked UNI over offers from Coastal Carolina, Northern Illinois, South Dakota, Fordham and Dartmouth as well as reported interest from Iowa State, South Dakota State and Nebraska.

Thomas described the recruiting process as a crazy eight months leading up to his commitment. During those eight months however, UNI proved a cut above the rest in Thomas’s eyes.

“I have been a lot of places,” Thomas said. “I have kind of been all over the country. UNI was the first place that I visited and my first offer, but even when I was going other places, there was no place like UNI.”

In particular, Thomas cited his relationship with UNI’s coaches beyond just Ganz, who serves as the Panthers’ primary recruiter in the Omaha area.

“Their coaches are spectacular,” Thomas said. “That is kind of the big thing that drew me in…When I was at other places, I felt like I was just a number, but, when I went to UNI, I felt like a person. They actually wanted to have a relationship with me.

That is what really drew me in. That is a big thing for me.”

2. Relationships are

the name of the game In addition to his previously-mentioned relationship with the UNI coaching staff, relationship really serve as a driving force for Thomas.

His decision to pursue football at the collegiate level comes down to relationships according to Thomas.

“A big thing for me is having the relationship with your teammates,” Thomas said. “Almost all of my friends are from my football team so getting to extend that into the college level and getting to play [college football] and create new relationships is a huge thing.”

3. Wants to “destroy”

the guy across from himAt 6-foot-5, 285-pounds, Thomas would provide a daunting presence on any high school football field he could find himself on. His high school football team—the Elkhorn North Wolves—use that to their advantage.

Thomas earned Nebraska Class B All-State honors in his junior season, helping the Wolves rack up 2,075 yards on the ground.

“My specialty as of right now…I am a pretty good run blocker,” Thomas said. “My team kind of runs behind me. That is one of my strengths. I am working on pass blocking a little more. We do not pass a ton.”

Beyond his imposing figure, Thomas’s mentality on the field helps him clear a path for North quarterback Josh Basilevac and runninback Christian Young with a wake of would-be tacklers left behind.

“I am just thinking—well obviously do my assignment and do it well,” Thomas said. “But, it is just like, ‘I am going to destroy the dude across from me.’ That is how I think of it.”

Sam Thomas bears no relation to fellow class of 2024 recruit Parker Thomas.