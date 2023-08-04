CEDAR FALLS — Visiting Cedar Falls, Rasheed Johnson noticed something about the Northern Iowa football team.

“As soon as I went there, you could see there were not people left alone,” Johnson said. “Everyone had their groups and everybody was pumping each other up.”

The Rockford, Illinois-product liked the culture he saw from the Panthers football team during his visit on Saturday, July 29 enough that the following day he announced his commitment to UNI.

The culture did not stop with the players either according to Johnson.

“When I went to UNI, the coaches were real nice,” Johnson said. “They made it feel like home. When I came in there, I liked how everything was. The team seemed real close. That is program I want to be in to get better and get to the next level.”

Johnson, a running back, chose UNI over offers from Lindenwood and Indiana State.

Here are three things to know about Johnson after his commitment to UNI:

1. Developed a passion for football early, played travel ball with fellow 2024 recruitAccording to Johnson, he has always been around football, playing the game since he was “real little.”

He said it kept him out of trouble and from there he developed a passion and a desire to be the best.

“I felt like as soon as I strapped on the pads a lot people were like, ‘This kid is going to be good,’” Johnson said. “So, I always loved playing. I wanted to be better than a lot of people. I just wanted to keep getting better. As soon as I put the pads on, I wanted to be the best.”

Football also introduced Johnson to fellow Illinois standout Isaiah Houi, who also committed to UNI on Sunday after visiting the same day as Johnson.

“We played on a travel team with each other when we were little,” Johnson said. “Houi and I are real close, playing 7-on-7 on Boom together.”

According to Johnson, the duo formed a friendship because of their similar personalities.

“We kind of act similar,” Johnson said. “We are both quiet, but when we open up we are real social with everybody. Our relationship—we are close, but we did not grow up together.”

When it came time to go through the recruiting process the duo discussed the potential of playing together at the next level.

“We always talked about it,” Johnson said. “Like, ‘That would be so cool for us to go to the same school.’ Luckily it happened that we both got offers [from UNI].

2. A fan of coach Austin, UNI’s history at running backIn addition to their culture, Panthers’ running backs coach Atif Austin and their history of success at running back helped catch Johnson’s attention and secure his verbal commitment.

“I like how coach Austin is real close to his players,” Johnson said. “He is someone you can talk to…You want to have a relationship with your coach.”

Specifically, Johnson said he took note of Austin’s coaching philosophy when considering committing to UNI.

“He pushes his players real hard,” Johnson said. “He wants them to get to the next level. I want to get to the next level. So, I like that about him.”

Johnson also mentioned the Panthers history at running back as a factor in his decision.

“When [coach Austin] brought up David Johnson, I watched him a little bit,” Johnson said. “I am like, ‘If we can do it, I can do it to.’ You just have to put the time in and work hard.”

3. Has a nose for

the end zoneJohnson rushed for 686 yards on 63 carries while adding 280 yards on 19 receptions in his junior year at Boylan Catholic High School.

He turned his 84 touches into 19 touchdowns, meaning over 20% of the time he got the ball Johnson found the end zone.

“I am a playmaker,” Johnson said. “When I get the ball in my hands, I can make a lot of stuff happen. I can make short plays turn into long plays. That is just something naturally I am good at doing—just finding a way to the end zone.”

In his senior season, Johnson said he hopes to put even bigger numbers, citing 25 touchdowns and over 1,000 rushing yards as his goals for the 2023 season.