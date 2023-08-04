CEDAR FALLS — The visit was just the icing.

Isaiah Houi already felt confident about committing to Northern Iowa before visiting Cedar Falls on Saturday, July 29.

“Going down there and seeing everything was the icing,” Houi said. “It was the cherry on top.”

One day later, the Rockton, Illinois product announced his commitment to UNI on X, formerly known as Twitter, kicking off a 48-hour period in which the Panthers landed eight commitments.

Houi picked the Panthers over offers from Indiana State, Southeast Missouri, Eastern Illinois and Western Illinois.

“I just feel like it was the best school out of all the ones that offered me program-wise,” Houi said. “I loved the coaching staff right away.”

Three hours later, Houi was joined in the 2024 recruiting class by fellow Illinoisan Rasheed Johnson. Johnson and Houi have a history dating back to grade school in which the two played for the same youth football team.

“I have known Rasheed for a long time,” Houi said. “We started playing football together in fifth grade. We were…probably the best players on the field at all times.

Growing up with him, working with him since we were little kids. We both work hard. We both want it. I think it is pretty cool that we were both able to commit there.”

Here are three things to know about Houi after his commitment to UNI:

1. Likes Coach Brookins’s coaching styleOne of the first things Houi mentioned when asked about what made him confident in committing to the Panthers was defensive backs coach Keelon Brookins.

Houi praised his future coach and said he enjoyed the chance to work under him during summer camps held by UNI.

“I earned the offer out of camp,” Houi said. “I got to work with the DB coach. The way that he coached I liked it. He was very detailed.

“I did my research—watching some videos on how he coached. He has coached at Kent State. He played big time football. Then, talking to him, him talking to my family—I do not know how to explain it—He is a great guy. I feel like he is going to be a great coach, help me get better and get me where I want to be.”

2. He knew a wave of commits would follow his announcementAlongside Houi on his visit on Saturday were a number of the recruits who also committed in the two days following Houi’s announcement. According to Houi, he knew his commitment would just be one of many.

“I knew Rasheed was,” Houi said. “We talked about it on the phone. Being with some of the guys at the visit, talking to them a little bit, I had a good feeling about it. Even after the visit, I talked with some of the guys, asked them how they felt about it and we were all on the same page…so I had good feeling about it.”

The decision to commit to UNI is not the only thing that the class of 2024 is in lockstep on either. Houi also said they plan to make some noise once they arrive in Cedar Falls.

“We are all on board,” Houi said. “UNI is a great football program and that is what we all want to be a part of. We want to win and we want to get coach Farley that national championship—that last check in the box. We are ready to work. That is all it is.”

3. Complete package

in the secondaryHoui did not record an interception last season. It is a stat that does not tell the whole story the defensive back said.

“The league that we are—the teams that we face—not too many teams are passing the ball,” Houi said. “I did not really get the ball thrown my way much.

I feel like I am a good ball hawk. I can read the ball really well. I play wide receiver so I can catch the ball.”

Although the philosophy of the teams in his conference prevent him from showing his ball-hawking abilities, it allowed him to develop his game in other ways as well.

“I come up and hit,” Houi said. “A lot of people do not expect that from me. I am not the biggest guy on the field, but I am not scared of anyone. I do not care if you are bigger than me. I am going to hit you hard. You are going to feel it when I hit you.”