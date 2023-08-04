CEDAR FALLS — People around him told Ethan Dallen that relationships played a massive role in recruiting.

However, since concluding his recruitment, the Sioux City North product can confirm just how vital a role relationships play in recruiting.

“I have had a lot people say coaching staff is a bigger reason why they get closer to a team for committing reason,” Dallen said. “It is definitely the staff…Ever since my junior day—that was six months ago—I have been treated like family.”

Dallen announced his verbal commitment to continue his academic and football careers at Northern Iowa on Monday.

Dallen specifically highlighted defensive line coach Bryce Paup and defensive backs coach Keelon Brookins when discussing which coaches he connected with the best during his recruitment process.

He also added that the opportunity to play football at the next level was something he had hoped to achieve since growing up in a football-centric family.

“I have been in the sport for quite a while,” Dallen said. “I have always loved and had passion for the sport. Ever since I started training, football got a lot easier. It just made me love the game more…If you are better at anything, you are going to be passionate about it.”

Here are three things to know about Dallen after his commitment to UNI:

1. Played defensive end for the first time in 2023A two-way contributor at Sioux City North, Dallen lined up at tight end and defensive end for the Stars in his junior season.

Recruited as a defensive end—though he said he may play a little tight end as well—Dallen said he just moved to the position for the 2022 season. According to Dallen, the switch required a steep learning curve.

“Last year, that was my first year at defensive end,” Dallen said. “I played outside linebacker the years before that. I did not learn much hand and foot work, but in this offseason…I learned hand placement and footwork.”

He continued and emphasized the importance of hand placement and footwork in the life of a defensive end.

“Without footwork and hand placement, it is kind of hard to know really where to go at defensive end,” Dallen said. “Once I learned that, it got easy for me…Using my hands and feet everything came with that.”

Working on footwork and hand placement has helped Dallen speed up his progression into the backfield and allowed him to add a number of pass-rushing moves to his arsenal.

2. Modeled his game

after the Watt brothers, Aaron DonaldWith a unique blend of size and speed, Dallen makes for as obvious candidate to be a pass-rushing threat as any.

During his transition, the 6-foot-4, 235-pound prospect got the opportunity to model his game after a couple of the best pass-rushers and defensive linemen in the NFL.

“I have been told to watch TJ and JJ Watt,” Dallen said. “Even Aaron Donald because of his ability to replace his hand after losing hand placement. I learned a lot from those three.”

3. Stats do not define himDallen racked up 32 total tackles, four tackles for loss, including 3 sacks, and one fumble recovery in his junior season at Sioux City North.

However, Dallen said he does think his stats truly represent his ability as a pass-rusher.

“I definitely think they can be higher,” Dallen said. “I do not want to say you can base my ability to get sacks and TFLs off my stats. I feel like I can rank those up…I feel like I can be a real threat as an edge rusher.”

With that in mind, Dallen said he expects a big senior season with Stars.

“Triple or double my records,” Dallen said. “Besides that, break some of the high school records. I do not know what the TFL or sack record at our school is, but I want to break those.”