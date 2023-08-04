CEDAR FALLS — Dillon Marshall got a sense about where Northern Iowa’s football program was headed during his visit on Saturday, July 29.

“I think they are building something great and building upon something they already had too,” Marshall said. “I think they are going to be a great program in the next few years.”

The Overland Park, Kansas-product expanded on his insights and specified that he sees the Panthers cementing themselves among the best of the best in the coming years.

“[They are building] a more dominant program to compete with North Dakota State and South Dakota State more,” Marshall said. “Becoming better and having longer playoff runs.”

Marshall could not pass up a chance to be a part of a UNI program on the rise. The two-star prospect per 247Sports committed to UNI as a member of its 2024 recruiting class on Monday—the sixth commitment in UNI’s eight-commit run.

Marshall, who ranks as the No. 22 player in Kansas, chose UNI over an offer from Southern Illinois and reported interest from Iowa State, Kansas State, Nebraska, Missouri, Oklahoma State and North Dakota State per 247.

Here are three things to know about Marshall after his commitment to UNI:

1. Made a connection with coach Brookins,

UNI coaching staffMarshall immediately pointed to UNI defensive backs coach Keelon Brookins when explaining why he committed to the Panthers.

“Coach Brookins did a really good job recruiting me,” Marshall said.

Leading his recruitment, Marshall said he sees Brookins as the right coach to help lead him forward in his football career.

“He is a funny guy,” Marshall said. “But, he will also get on you when you are not doing what you are supposed to do. He will really be there to help you get where you want to be.”

Beyond Brookins, Marshall said his visit, which showcased UNI’s upward trajectory, also served as a chance for the safety prospect to meet the rest of the UNI coaching staff.

“Once I got on campus, I really liked it,” Marshall said. “I liked all of their coaching staff.”

2. He and his dad

sold mom on UNIAs commit No. 6 in a 48-hour period, Marshall described being a part of the run as exciting, but revealed he was ready to announce his verbal pledge earlier than Monday.

“I was intending to commit earlier,” Marshall said. “But, my family wanted to give it a day…My mom was not on the visit so we wanted to talk it over with her.”

Marshall and his father went to bat for UNI and sold his mom, an Iowa-native, on the school.

“Both my dad and I said just talked highly of it,” Marshall said. “How the coaches really care for me and they can see me playing on the field and become a better person—I will be in the hands of great coaches.”

3. Leader through action, safety by chanceAs a junior at St. Thomas Aquinas in Kansas, Marshall recorded 65 total tackles, 2 interceptions and 1 forced fumble.

However, according to Marshall, his stats do not show his abilities as leader.

“I am a leader,” Marshall said. “I will make sure that everyone is doing what they are supposed to be doing.

“Bring some intensity and make sure that everyone is fired up, going after the ball and swarming.”

Though he leads through his action, firing up his teammates and keeping them in check, Marshall’s journey to becoming a defensive back is best described as less deliberate.

“That is just kind of what my high school team needed,” Marshall said.

“I just grew into safety. I really liked it so I have put in the work to become a great safety.”