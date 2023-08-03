CEDAR FALLS — Connor Kayser described football as a habit.

The rising senior at Ankeny settled into the game since he first hit the gridiron as a child.

“I have done it for as long as I can remember since I was kid playing flag football,” Kayser said. “It is a different type of environment.”

Kayser thrives in that “different type of environment.”

In his junior season with the Hawks, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound linebacker racked up 42.5 total tackles and 11 tackles for loss, including two sacks, as Ankeny advanced to the Class 5A quarterfinals. Kayser’s tackles tied for the team-lead while his tackles for loss ranked second.

With his success and passion for the game, it tracks that Kayser would want to pursue football at the collegiate level.

“Football, in general, the winter stuff, spring workouts, fall camp—all builds really important disciplines,” Kayser said. “That will help you when you leave college to work hard in life, work hard in whatever job you are pursuing.”

On Monday, Kayser committed to Northern Iowa as a member of its 2024 football recruiting class, picking the Panthers over offers from Marshall, Lindenwood and North Dakota.

Here are three things to know about Kayser after his commitment to UNI:

1. Coach Nelson played a role, but was not the deciding factor

Kayser played for UNI offensive line coach Rick Nelson at Ankeny, where Nelson served as the head coach from 2015 to 2022 between stints with the Panthers.

Despite his familiarity with coach Nelson, Kayser said he did not want it to be the reason he picked UNI.

“I talked with my parents and we were all under the understanding,” Kayser said. “It is really cool that your former coach is there, but we are not going to make that decision based on that.”

Although he did not want his history with Nelson to be the deciding factor, it did not stop him from relying on that relationship when it came to evaluating the Panthers as an option.

“It the nice part about it was him being able to give me all the communication for camp, he gave me all the communication for all the activities they had planned,” Kayser said. “Having a familiar face when it came to getting all that information relayed to me, it made it really smooth.

I could just call him or text him whenever and be like ‘Hey coach, I have this question.’ Or, ‘Hey coach, where do you guys stand on me being an offer guy.’ It was not as awkward to have conversations with him as it would be with a coach that I did not have as good a connection with.”

2. UNI “wowed” him with culture

If not coach Nelson, what exactly sold Kayser on UNI? The culture in Cedar Falls did.

“You go to some big schools—I visited Iowa State and K-State—they try to wow with ‘Look at our facilities. Look at our weight room,’” Kayser said. “That stuff is cool. It is awesome, but then when you go to UNI…you have deeper connections with all of those coaches.

They really try to wow you with the culture that they have there and the people that are surrounding their football program. Ultimately that is what made it feel the most like home for me.”

The culture at UNI impressed him enough that Kayser committed earlier than he expected to during his recruitment process.

“I had been going back and forth all summer,” Kayser said. “It would be really nice to have that decision made, but I did not think it was too realistic. Then, we went back for that visit and I got to talk to all the coaches again. I got to talk to coach Farley.

I got in the car and was like ‘This feels really good. I do not see why I would not do this right now.’ My parents supported me in that decision. I thought that felt like home enough that I was ready to do it.”

3. Understands his role both now and in the future

When asked what about his game in the box score, Kayser highlighted something he said he started to notice a lot recently—the growth of his leadership.

“In terms of leadership, I have already come a really long way,” Kayser said. “Now, I have stepped into this role as a senior where I can really elevate that.”

Although he sees his leadership as one of his strengths and filled a leadership role as a starter for Ankeny last season, he noted that he understands he will not always be called on to fill that position.

“I also have an understanding of when I get into college, I am not the big dog when it comes to being the best player on the team,” Kayser said. “I am going to put my head down. I am going to take my year, two years—whatever it takes—and work my butt off.

You are always going to get, in me, a dude who is going to work really hard, but when it is his time to step up and be a leader, you get that side of me too.”

The fourth commit in an eight-commit run by UNI lasting from Sunday to Tuesday, Kayser already started demonstrating his leadership.

“I have already reached out and contacted with some of the dudes who have committed because those are going to be my best friends for however many years I am there,” Kayser said.

