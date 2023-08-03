CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa football continued to own the state of Iowa in recruiting, landing Western Dubuque two-way star Brock Carpenter on Monday.

One month before his senior season, Carpenter announced his commitment on X, formerly known as Twitter with just one word—“Committed.”

Carpenter expanded on his reasoning for choosing UNI and described school as the right fit for him—on and off the field.

“I wanted to get things out of the way,” Carpenter said. “I did not want to worry about it. I felt like UNI was the best fit for me…All in all it is a good program and a good business school—that is what I want to study.”

Here are three things to know about Carpenter after his commitment to UNI:

1. Always had the ball in his hands

Carpenter has always loved football.

When asked why he wanted to pursue football at the next level, Carpenter outlined a decision that was more of a forgone conclusion.

“I think it is in my DNA,” Carpenter said. “I love winning. I love it when that last snap hits and we win and [I] get to celebrate with my teammates. It is all about the love of the game and everything that comes with it. I always want to be a part of football.”

Carpenter said his father instilled a love of football in him early on and from there he was hooked.

“My dad would always put a football in my hands,” Carpenter said. “I did not think anything of it like a normal kid would…When I got to first grade and started putting the football pads on and that is when I started to love hitting.

Everything just turned into football. ‘Hey dad, when is football going to start.’ ‘Hey dad when can we go outside and play catch.’ He just always put the rock in my hands. It went from there and I just fell in love with it.

2. UNI coaching staff sees potential to be an early contributor

During his discussions with the coaches at UNI, Carpenter said one of the things that stuck out to him was his interactions with head coach Mark Farley and defensive backs coach Keelon Brookins.

According to Carpenter, the coaching staff showed him “a lot of love” throughout his recruiting process and see a path to getting him on the field early.

“They think I can start as a true freshman,” Carpenter said. “Right now, I am being recruited as an athlete…He sees me a lot like Sam [Schnee], but he is recruiting me as an athlete.”

Schnee, a Dubuque Senior alum, became the Panthers leading receiver in 2022 with 764 yards and three touchdowns after switching from his original position of running back.

With his two-way ability in high school, Carpenter could bring a similar versatility to the Panthers. However, according to Carpenter, where he lined up at the next level—defensive back, wide receiver, punt returner, kick returner—did not matter to him.

“I do not really care where I play at,” Carpenter said. “I just felt like [UNI] was the right school and the right fit.”

3. Tack star as much as a gridiron playmaker

In his first season on the Bobcats varsity football team, Carpenter recorded 28.5 total tackles, two tackles for loss—both sacks—and 3 interceptions as a defensive back. At wide receiver, he added 168 receiving yards on 15 receptions.

However, the 6-foot, 170-pound prospect qualified for the 2023 Iowa State Track and Field Championships as a member of the Western Dubuque track and field team in the 200-meter dash, sprint medley relay, 4x100 meter and 4x200 meter.

He clocked a time of 22.50 in the 200, placing ninth in class 3A. Western Dubuque’s sprint medley relay won the 3A state title with a time of 1:32.31.

