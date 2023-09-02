CEDAR FALLS — Tye Edwards wanted to get back closer to Florida when he entered the transfer portal following the 2022 college football season.

So, the UTSA-transfer turned Northern Iowa tailback said he finds it funny that he ended up picking the Panthers and arriving in Cedar Falls during a January blizzard.

Since then, the opportunity to play football at UNI has been a blessing.

“The transition to being up here,” Edwards said. “I felt very welcomed…After that, it was easy to transition to talk to people and be myself around people. UNI is like a blessing because in the portal you never know.”

When he made the decision to join UNI, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound running back joined a group with no clear-cut No. 1 in the room. UNI lost its top two producers as Vance McShane and Dom Williams exhausted their eligibility following the 2022 season.

Part of the blessing that came with joining UNI proved to be the other running backs on the Panthers roster when Edwards arrived in Cedar Falls.

Former Eastern Illinois transfer Harrison Bey-Buie returned for his redshirt sophomore season after appearing in four games and recording 27 rushing attempts. Redshirt freshman Josh Jenkins, who appeared in three games in 2022, also returned.

However, the returning duo only represented 125 of the Panthers’ 1,721 rushing yards last season.

A dynamic duo, Bey-Buie and Jenkins provide a unique blend of speed and power which UNI running backs coach Atif Austin previously compared to Terrance Freeney and David Horne. According to Edwards, he provides the missing piece to the UNI running backs equation.

“When coach Austin and coach Farley recruited me, they had no running back above 6-foot,” Edwards said. “They needed that running back who can help with pass pro, help get them that tough yardage. That is my role.”

Given their ability to all provide something different to the Panthers, Edwards said the trio became close throughout spring and fall camp despite competing for playing time at the same position.

“We are all close,” Edwards said. “There has never been any weird tension or bad blood. We are all close and just be laughing while practicing…It is fun. It is competitive, but it is more like a brotherhood.”

According to Bey-Buie, the brotherhood allowed all of the Panthers running backs to improve.

“We are all the same person on the field,” Bey-Buie said. “If somebody wants to be better than the other person, they are going to push themselves—and everybody wants to be the best. So, everyone is going to keep pushing each other to be the best.”

Bey-Buie and Edwards own the status as either/or starters on the Panthers latest depth chart which the program released on Monday. Jenkins sits at No. 2 behind the duo.

In addition to taking over the top spot on the depth chart, Bey-Buie said he took over a leadership role in the Panthers’ running back room.

“Sitting behind Dom and Vance last year and watching what they do and how they contribute to the team,” Bey-Buie said. “They set a way for me to follow behind in their footsteps and see the leadership that they had.

“I want to take on that leadership role and continue to be better and push my teammates to be the best they can be.”

Bey-Buie added that he looks forward to providing fans with a lot of excitement as a downhill, physical running back “that can do it all.”

“I am doing everything day-by-day just to get better,” Bey-Buie said. “Proving my catching skills, showing those bursts of speed and I still have the power.”

UNI offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder did not go as far as to say he is working with an embarrassment of riches across the offense, but he did speak highly of the Panthers options at running back during UNI football media day on Friday, August 18.

“Tye can do a little bit of everything,” Reeder said. “His playing style does not necessarily say that he is going to be the receiving back or running back… He can catch the ball and he can run it. He gives a little bit of versatility. Harrison is your downhill guy…He is extremely consistent and sound.

“Josh Jenkins is the player that…has made the most strides. He has gotten better. Josh and his versatility and his ability to play is extremely exciting.”