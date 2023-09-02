AMES — The Iowa State Cyclones sent Northern Iowa home with a 30-9 loss on Saturday.

In game that felt like UNI could nab its first win over the Cyclones since 2016, Iowa State reaffirmed itself under Matt Campbell after a down, 4-8 season in 2022.

Here are five takeaways from UNI’s 21-point loss to Iowa State:

1.) Same old, same old?: Iowa State’s runaway win in spite of its offseason noise and uncertainty seemed all too familiar for Panthers fans.

A strong defensive showing for the majority of the first half by Northern Iowa proved unsustainable as the offense remained ineffective, gaining just 85 yards and five first downs with two turnovers in the first half.

UNI head coach Mark Farley expressed disappointment in his team, refusing to single out and point a finger at any one position group or unit.

“I think everybody has to take a share in the defeat,” Farley said. “A share in the production—the lack of—and move forward and get ready for next week. That will be the difference of how much you improve based off of what they gain from watching this.”

The Panthers offense hits its stride too little, too late, scoring on its first drive of the third quarter with a touchdown coming later in the fourth. It was too little, too late.

Wide receiver Sam Schnee described the inconsistent play of the offense frustrating—particularly so because of its high expectations entering the season.

“We could not get any plays started early,” Schnee said. “Finally in the second half, we got our offense rolling a bit…We just have to come out better.

“We have high expectations for our offense. So, coming out slow like that is just not a good feeling. The momentum was not there.”

2.) No time to panic: The loss to Iowa State likely feels worse than it should following the uncertainty surrounding Iowa State throughout the month of August.

Iowa State opened as a 10-point favorite on actionnetwork.com and—despite public money shifting the line slightly UNI’s way—the Cyclones still kicked off as 7.5-point favorites.

Although Iowa State felt vulnerable, a UNI victory served as the unlikelier of the two outcomes. ESPN gave the Cyclones a 91.1% chance of victory at kickoff—a probability that never dipped below 89.5%.

Additionally, the Cyclones featured 14 returning letter winners on its defensive two-deep from a defense that led the Big 12 in total defense in 2022.

Given the unlikeliness of a UNI victory combined with the strength of the Iowa State defense, the margin of defeat and ineffectiveness of the offense should not be cause for concern in Cedar Falls.

3.) Uncharacteristic performance by Day: Much of the hype surrounding and leading up to the 2023 season could be credited to the return of senior quarterback Theo Day.

A preseason All-American via multiple outlets, many expected Day to pick up where he left off at the end of last season—and he very well may still do so.

He, however, suffered a rough outing against the Cyclones to open the season on the wrong foot, throwing a pair of first half interceptions. Day at times looked uncomfortable behind his new offensive line and seemed to play tight.

Farley did not mince words when discussing Day’s performance.

“He missed a ton of throws,” Farley said. “I would not say he missed a few. He missed a ton.”

How he responds will be more telling according to Farley.

“When you set yourself up and you are viewed in the way that he was viewed all summer long, you are going to get challenged” Farley said. “When you do not come through the challenge, there is a setback, that is where you have to self-eval. You better be strong enough—the good ones can overcome adversity and overcome days like this.”

Schnee said he expects Day to bounce back from his unusually poor play in Saturday’s game.

“I am sure he is not happy,” Schnee said. “But I know he will figure it out. He will make the adjustments this week in practice and be back for sure.”

4.) Offensive line searching for consistency: The Iowa State defense racked up four sacks and five quarterback hurries in addition to eight tackles for loss.

The Cyclones ability to get in the backfield reflected a strong presence up front, but also served as reflection of the inexperienced offensive line for the Panthers.

With four new starters in the trenches, growing pains were to be expected for the Panthers. The Panthers new-look line of Jared Penning, Josh Volk, Chase Arends, Carson Petlon and Blake Anderson managed to keep Day clean for solid stretches but regressed at inopportune times.

In particular, on the Panthers first possession of the second half, UNI’s line kept Day upright and clean for four drop backs. However, on second and 10 from the Iowa State 14-yard line, Gerry Vaughn flew into the UNI backfield untouched as Petlon failed to get hands on the blitzing backer. The play resulted in an underthrown ball intended for Brady McCullough who managed to get a step on his defender with room to the backline of the end zone.

Farley said he could not provide a full analysis of the offensive line without first watching film but did provide a first blush reaction to its performance.

“We did not protect the edge,” Farley said. “They do some things—this defense…create some angles. We did not protect well enough…I am just looking at it as a whole, going, ‘I am not pleased with our football team and the speed of play or the energy or the passion that we needed to play this game with to win a game like this or any game for that matter.’”

5.) Found something in the second half: UNI outscored the Cyclones 9-7 in the second half and outgained Iowa State 194-101 while running 24 more plays.

The second half surge showed more of what UNI’s preseason expectations led one to believe going into the season.

Farley said he felt the Panthers’ play following halftime represented what he expected out of his team from the opening kickoff.

“There should have been a lot more energy,” Farley said. “Maybe it was because of the heat. The heat does play a factor. It takes a lot of zap out of you. You have to play with more energy, more intensity…That was what was lacking. Thus, the speed of play was not what it should have been to win a game like that.

“I am not going to paint a white picket fence. I am just going to tell them the truth of what I saw…There just was not much of really anything that happened besides the turnovers and the punt returns on that field today. There should have been more that happened…We have work to do. We have a lot of things to clean. It will probably start with personnel.”

