CEDAR FALLS — Briggs Hughston lives on a 50-acre farm with his mother, Regan Hughston, and three dogs—two boxers and one little bulldog—in rural Missouri.

Hughston, who committed to play football at Northern Iowa on Thursday, said his life is “kind of like a movie.”

Billing it as the story of a “small-town kid with big dreams,” he knows none of it would have been possible without the sacrifices made by his mother.

“It has always been my mom and I,” Hughston said. “We have pushed through this together…It is unbelievable the stuff she has done…to get me in the spot I am right now.”

“My mom and I went on a roundtrip with all of these camps. I went to Iowa State and then Nebraska back to Iowa to UNI. We were gone for half of a week. That puts a strain on her and her job. She finds a way to make it happen.”

Hughston said that Regan, who played college basketball at Southeast Missouri State, served as his motivation to pursue playing football at the next level. Although the rising senior noted that he has loved football since he started playing the sport in first grade.

“It is just a fun sport that I love and enjoy,” Hughston said. “My mom played college [basketball] at SEMO and I wanted to do this for her. My family and my mom has a really big part in this.”

So, what led Hughston, a West Plains, Missouri-product, to northeast Iowa?

According to the versatile receiving threat, the answer is simple—relationships.

UNI offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder and tight ends coach Brody Rohach developed a relationship with him that helped make a decision much early than he planned.

“I was waiting to see if there was anything else that would pop up,” Hughston said. “I really thought about it. They have everything that I am looking for and I could not see what was stopping me.”

“Relationships were the biggest part in making my decision. Coach [Bodie] Reeder and Coach Brody [Rohach], they went all out—talked to me way more than any other college that recruited me. They did everything.”

Coach Reeder and Rohach’s relationship with her son helped Regan determine UNI was the right place for Briggs as well.

“She told me out of all the places we have been,” Hughston said. “The relationship the coaches have built with me—it is like having another guardian around. You can just tell that they are fired up...The relationship part of this that the coaches have made with mom and I that is the biggest thing that made my decision to commit.”

Beyond his relationship with the coaches, Hughston said he liked what he saw out of the facilities and offensive philosophies in Cedar Falls.

“I really love their facilities,” Hughston said. “Their offensive scheme is exactly what I am looking for in a school at the next level.”

“They told me that…I am going to be a hybrid—kind of what (Desmond Hutson) is right now. Put my hand in the ground in some spots and then, other plays, go out as a wide out…They are going to use me as both.”

Although they projected him to fill the same role in the offense, Hughston offers a bigger presence on the gridiron than the fellow Missourian in Hutson, who snared 16 passes for 201 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. Hutson comes in at 6-foot-3, 215-pounds while Hughston offers a 6-foot-6, 225-pound frame.

Panthers fans on Twitter knew a big time commitment loomed as Rohach teased one on Thursday morning.

Big time addition to the 2024 class! Excited for that young man and his family. The Panthers just got better! #EverLoyal pic.twitter.com/RywuH8TheJ — Brody Rohach (@brohach3) June 29, 2023

“Big time addition to the 2024 class,” Rohach wrote. “[I am] excited for that young man and his family. The Panthers just got better!”

A gif of Vince Vaughn’s character Jeremy Grey from the 2005 film Wedding Crashers excitedly shaking his fist accompanied Rohach’s message.

“That is one of the reasons why I committed,” Hughston said. “They were just pumped every time I talked to them. They told they really wanted me…That gets me pumped…I am fired up.”

Ten and a half hours following Rohach’s original tweet, Hughston was a Panther, announcing it with a simple message: “HOME…Let’s work.”

When asked what Panthers fans can expect from him, Hughston, who caught 36 passes for 664 yards and five touchdowns as a junior, did not hesitate to provide great expectations.

“A championship, a ring on our finger,” Hughston said. “I am pumped to get to work.”

