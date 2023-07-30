The Northern Iowa football recruiting class of 2024 grew by two on Sunday night as a pair of athletes out of Illinois announced their pledges.

Isaiah Houi announced his commitment on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the statement: "107% Committed."

The rising senior at Hononegah High School in Rockton, Illinois chose the Panthers over offers from Indiana State, Southeast Missouri State, Eastern Illinois and Western Illinois.

In his junior season, Houi posted 342 receiving yards on 34 receptions with six touchdowns, leading Hononegah in both. He also contributed 94 rushing yards and one score on the ground. On defense, he contributed 37 total tackles, including seven tackles for loss, and one forced fumble.

Boylan Catholic athlete Rasheed Johnson joined Houi in the class of 2024 two hours later, picking UNI over Indiana State and Lindenwood.

In his junior season, Johnson rushed for 686 yards on 63 attempts and caught 19 passes for 280 yards while scoring 19 total touchdowns.